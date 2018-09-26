Donald Trump made the Kavanaugh accusations about himself in a truly bonkers press conference.

Donald Trump gave a press conference that was just as bonkers as you expect, if you expect Alex Jones-level conspiratorial ranting and a smorgasbord of statements that offend 51% of the population.

Fresh off of being laughed at by the world in his speech at the United Nations, the president demonstrated just how wrong the delegates were to snicker as he free-associated on various topics and said that any woman who accuses a famous man of sexual assault is lying.

Right out of the gate, Trump insisted without even a tiny-Trump-hand-size of evidence that the three women who accused Brett Kavanaugh are part of a "big fat con job" put forward by the Democrats.

President Donald Trump on Democrats' handling of the Brett Kavanaugh controversy: "They know it's a big, fat con job and they go into a room and I guarantee you they laugh like hell" https://t.co/lwa6oPe7lS pic.twitter.com/36CCw77qHW — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 26, 2018

Asked directly if the accusers are lying, Trump said, "these are all false—to me, these are false accusations."

"Thirty six years, there's no charge. All of a sudden, the hearings are over, and the rumors start coming out. Then you have this other con artist, Avenatti, come out with another beauty today," referring to the affidavit linking Kavanaugh to gang rape as a "beauty."

Despite having been recorded saying "grab them by the pussy," Trump insists that any and all accusations against him are Fake News™ and therefore, that can be the case with Kavanaugh.