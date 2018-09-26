Donald Trump made the Kavanaugh accusations about himself in a truly bonkers press conference.

Donald Trump gave a press conference that was just as bonkers as you expect, if you expect Alex Jones-level conspiratorial ranting and a smorgasbord of statements that offend 51% of the population.
Fresh off of being laughed at by the world in his speech at the United Nations, the president demonstrated just how wrong the delegates were to snicker as he free-associated on various topics and said that any woman who accuses a famous man of sexual assault is lying.
Right out of the gate, Trump insisted without even a tiny-Trump-hand-size of evidence that the three women who accused Brett Kavanaugh are part of a "big fat con job" put forward by the Democrats.
Asked directly if the accusers are lying, Trump said, "these are all false—to me, these are false accusations."
"Thirty six years, there's no charge. All of a sudden, the hearings are over, and the rumors start coming out. Then you have this other con artist, Avenatti, come out with another beauty today," referring to the affidavit linking Kavanaugh to gang rape as a "beauty."
Despite having been recorded saying "grab them by the pussy," Trump insists that any and all accusations against him are Fake News™ and therefore, that can be the case with Kavanaugh.
A reporter asked him how having been accused of sexual assault himself impacts his views on Kavanaugh, Trump basically said that they're part of the fraternity of The Accused and these bros gotta stick together.
Among those bros? George Washington, whom as you may recall, literally owned people.
"If we brought George Washington here, and we said we have George Washington, the Democrats would vote against him... and he may have had a bad past, who knows," he zinged.
Ah, yes.
Trump did leave the door open to withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination if Professor Ford delivers a performance that's good enough for him.
We can look forward to him live-tweet her testimony tomorrow.