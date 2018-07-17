Trump claims he didn’t commit treason but instead misspoke. No one is buying it.

After 24 hours of condemnation from the entire world, the White House has finally settled on a strategy to combat the bad press Donald Trump got from publicly siding with Putin over the United States when it came to the fact that Russia interfered with the 2016 election.
Here's what the highly-paid brain trust that make up the executive branch came up with: he misspoke.
For approximately three seconds, the president appeared to endorse United States intelligence agencies' conclusions that Russia interfered with the election, insisting that his statement to the contrary was just tripping on a double negative.
Then, after three whole seconds of holding Russia accountable, he decided to add some doubt.
"Could be other people also. A lot of people out there," the president said.
Needless to say, people aren't buying his backpedalling.
If he didn't mean what he said, then why did he say he meant what he said on Hannity?
Also, why was he sucking up to Putin for years?