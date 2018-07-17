Trump claims he didn’t commit treason but instead misspoke. No one is buying it.

After 24 hours of condemnation from the entire world, the White House has finally settled on a strategy to combat the bad press Donald Trump got from publicly siding with Putin over the United States when it came to the fact that Russia interfered with the 2016 election.

Here's what the highly-paid brain trust that make up the executive branch came up with: he misspoke.

BREAKING: President Trump claims he misspoke while discussing election meddling during news conference with Putin: "In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't.' ... The sentence should've been: 'I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia'" pic.twitter.com/2bA9EionD1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 17, 2018

For approximately three seconds, the president appeared to endorse United States intelligence agencies' conclusions that Russia interfered with the election, insisting that his statement to the contrary was just tripping on a double negative.

Trump says he misspoke during his press conference with Putin and meant to say "I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia."



"I said the word would instead of wouldn't ... sort of a double negative."pic.twitter.com/DcvMesE9fi — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 17, 2018

Then, after three whole seconds of holding Russia accountable, he decided to add some doubt.

Trump: "I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there." pic.twitter.com/JVd2Ek2Yqp — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 17, 2018

"Could be other people also. A lot of people out there," the president said.

Needless to say, people aren't buying his backpedalling.