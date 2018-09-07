Trump staff aggressively kicked out a guy whose faces got too real at yesterday's rally.

When did it occur to you that Donald Trump was a crazy man?
Was it when he said he wanted to date his daughter? Tweeted "covfefe"? Put kids in cages?
For this dude, it was while Trump was talking at a
circlejerk rally in Billings, Montana, and he was standing right behind the president.
Serving as a set piece for the Trump's show, the guy was listening to him rant about the Electoral College (we get it, Donald, you peaked in electoral college), when he went on an epic face journey
It's like Jim Halpert from The Office meets the classic old meme, Sudden Clarity Clarence.
Someone on staff noticed the guy's insubordination, and promptly swapped him out.
Apparently he's not the only one who needed an understudy.
Here he is being replaced (and he's not the only one).— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 7, 2018
“Kimmy, could we get someone in from the cattle call to replace the too-honest guy in the plaid? He’s a crisis. We need an actor!”pic.twitter.com/EEP4XdksG4
It also wasn't the guy's only side-eye.
He even mouthed "have you?" when Trump insisted "we've picked up a lot of support."
As one tweeter noted, this is some real "Hunger Games sh*t."
The guy in the plaid shirt soon became a hashtag, as #plaidshirt became the voice of the nation.
Bless you, #Plaidshirt/#Plaidshirtguy.
Thank you for being a voice for the voiceless.