Trump staff aggressively kicked out a guy whose faces got too real at yesterday's rally.

When did it occur to you that Donald Trump was a crazy man?

Was it when he said he wanted to date his daughter? Tweeted "covfefe"? Put kids in cages?

For this dude, it was while Trump was talking at a circlejerk rally in Billings, Montana, and he was standing right behind the president.

This guy rules pic.twitter.com/TgP1sHycVC — Inter Miami Fan Acct (@Squanch_Me) September 7, 2018

Serving as a set piece for the Trump's show, the guy was listening to him rant about the Electoral College (we get it, Donald, you peaked in electoral college), when he went on an epic face journey

