Trump ends his 'presidential' streak by calling his former Secretary of State a dumbass.

After a week in which he wowed the media for getting through George H.W. Bush's funeral without heckling or playing the corpse, President Trump has put an end to his "presidential" streak with a tweet at his former Secretary of State.

Former SoS (lol) Tillerson was rumored to have found out about his firing while sitting on the toilet, and this tweet is almost as sh*tty. This went down after Tillerson allegedly called Trump a "f**king moron," which is actually quite generous.

Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, broke his silence on the sentence he served in the Trump administration. He described the president as "pretty undisciplined, doesn't like to read."

WATCH: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is speaking publicly about what led to his firing in March by President Trump.



CBS News political contributor @bobschieffer interviewed Tillerson in Houston last night, at a dinner to benefit MD Anderson Cancer Center. pic.twitter.com/47qDqcsrMs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 7, 2018

"What was challenging for me coming from the disciplined, highly process-oriented ExxonMobil corporation," Tillerson explained, saying that it was hard "to go to work for a man who is pretty undisciplined, doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports, doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things, but rather just kind of says, 'This is what I believe.'"

Tillerson added what everyone on Twitter and Robert Mueller has suspected—that Trump has a hard time understanding and respecting the law.