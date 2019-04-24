Trump's morning tweet storm reveals he doesn't understand how phone calls work. Or the Constitution.

In his morning tweet storm, the President of the United States (Donald Trump, if you've been lucky enough to have forgotten) revealed that he doesn't know how a whole bunch of things work.

He said that if Democrats begin impeachment hearings, he'd go to his handpicked Supreme Court. That's neither how separation of powers nor the impeachment process works.

The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

He accused the Mexican smilitary of of firing on the National Guard, threatening war with America's southern neighbor. The exchange of fire didn't happen either.

From military: “We believe this brief exchange was a misunderstanding concerning the location of the unmarked U.S. surveillance vehicle and an honest mistake by the Mexican soldiers. The Mexican military has been and continues to be a great partner..." https://t.co/Zpecbbq86X https://t.co/r3ndomxaKo — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 24, 2019

Least consequentially—but most amusingly—the president also indicated his lack of understanding over the complicated government process known as "phone calls."

I didn’t call Bob Costa of the Washington Post, he called me (Returned his call)! Just more Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

Reporter Robert Costa published in The Washington Post that Trump told him that he is against having his aides testify to Congress as the legislative branch attempts to conduct its constitutional duty of oversight over the executive.