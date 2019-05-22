Trump threw a temper tantrum about impeachment in the Rose Garden and his 'props' became a meme.

After storming out of a meeting with Democratic leaders to talk about literally building bridges, Donald Trump took the Rose Garden to kvetch about the Mueller investigation and "the I word," and he brought props! Trump claims that the conference was "impromptu," but everything was already set up with signs.

The WH literally printed fucking signs and planned this in advance. Democrats showed up for infrastructure and trump called the press to the rose garden to attack Pelosi. It’s called a trap. Pre-meditation is not impromptu. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 22, 2019

The historic White House Rose Garden, the setting of such historic events as the signing of Middle East peace accords, was home to Trump's latest temper tantrum.

For the first time in history, the president brought his own lawn sign, and he ripped off ABC News graphics about the Mueller investigation (RIP).

This is a photo of the President’s lecturn set up in the Rose Garden right now, per pool pic.twitter.com/LF1oFePvKL — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 22, 2019

Trump conveniently forgot the numbers about guilty pleas, prison sentences, and indictments.

Trump held up an ABC News graphic during the Rose Garden event today -- but notably did not hold up a second page of that graphic -- that details the numbers of indictments, guilty pleas and people sent to prison. Here's both pages --> https://t.co/3yZAwegb7L pic.twitter.com/VTDsVBAgYK — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) May 22, 2019

Growing up, my dad wouldn't let me get any of those Limited Too shirts that had "cutie" written on them because he said "if you have to say it on a t-shirt, then it isn't true." This podium has that energy.