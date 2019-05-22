Trump threw a temper tantrum about impeachment in the Rose Garden and his 'props' became a meme.

After storming out of a meeting with Democratic leaders to talk about literally building bridges, Donald Trump took the Rose Garden to kvetch about the Mueller investigation and "the I word," and he brought props! Trump claims that the conference was "impromptu," but everything was already set up with signs.
The historic White House Rose Garden, the setting of such historic events as the signing of Middle East peace accords, was home to Trump's latest temper tantrum.
For the first time in history, the president brought his own lawn sign, and he ripped off ABC News graphics about the Mueller investigation (RIP).
Trump conveniently forgot the numbers about guilty pleas, prison sentences, and indictments.
Growing up, my dad wouldn't let me get any of those Limited Too shirts that had "cutie" written on them because he said "if you have to say it on a t-shirt, then it isn't true." This podium has that energy.
Trump and his dentures were clearly having A Day. Earlier, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accused the president of engaging in a coverup for his non-stop stonewalling of Congressional subpoenas.
He said, without irony, that he's "the most transparent president probably in the history of this country."
"I don’t do cover-ups," he added, forgetting that his personal lawyer is currently in prison for crimes including making hush-money payments to Trump's mistresses during the campaign.
The subpoena war is driving more and more Democrats to call for officially opening an impeachment inquiry, and Pelosi is reportedly feeling the heat.
Trump, who seemed to be having difficulties with his mouth, just had a public temper tantrum that doubled as a news conference of sorts pic.twitter.com/Eo6UxfGwY2— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2019
Trump is clearly shook by the momentum building, referring to impeachment as "the I word" and clearly more offended by it than the n-word. Can you believe???
He finished the conference off by saying that he will not work with Democrats on such issues as infrastructure and drug prices until they stop doing their oversight duties, which is incredibly f*cked up!
While the executive branch declaring war on the legislative branch is dangerous for the republic, it's spawned some pretty awesome memes! "Rose Garden" went viral on Twitter and people are mocking his lawn sign.
I made it too... pic.twitter.com/u3NmddhuAp— DogsHateBoots (@DogsHateBoots) May 22, 2019
The best meme on the matter comes surprisingly from Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes.
You know what's even cooler than memes? An impeachment inquiry.