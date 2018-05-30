Donald Trump has weighed in on Roseanne’s cancellation in the Trump-iest way possible.

Donald Trump has weighed in on Roseanne’s cancellation in the Trump-iest way possible.
Orli Matlow
May 30, 2018@4:07 PM
After 28 hours of silence, our long, national nightmare is over. In the midst of the "will they or won't they?" drama about a summit with Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump has weighed in on the most pressing matter in world affairs: ABC's cancelation of Roseanne.

Yes, the President of the United States has turned this sitcom scheduling change into an opportunity to feel sorry for himself.

Giphy

Trump, the commander-in-chief of the American Armed Forces, is whining that he didn't get a call from the president of ABC when meanies were saying mean things about him.

It's important to remember who the real victim is in this saga.

Live look at the Oval Office.
Giphy
This comes a day after Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that Roseanne Barr is "not [what] the president is looking at—that's not what he's spending his time on."

Is it possible that Huckabee Sanders.............lied?

