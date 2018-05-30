Donald Trump has weighed in on Roseanne’s cancellation in the Trump-iest way possible.

After 28 hours of silence, our long, national nightmare is over. In the midst of the "will they or won't they?" drama about a summit with Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump has weighed in on the most pressing matter in world affairs: ABC's cancelation of Roseanne.
Yes, the President of the United States has turned this sitcom scheduling change into an opportunity to feel sorry for himself.
Trump, the commander-in-chief of the American Armed Forces, is whining that he didn't get a call from the president of ABC when meanies were saying mean things about him.
It's important to remember who the real victim is in this saga.
This comes a day after Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that Roseanne Barr is "not [what] the president is looking at—that's not what he's spending his time on."
Is it possible that Huckabee Sanders.............lied?