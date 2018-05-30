Donald Trump has weighed in on Roseanne’s cancellation in the Trump-iest way possible.

After 28 hours of silence, our long, national nightmare is over. In the midst of the "will they or won't they?" drama about a summit with Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump has weighed in on the most pressing matter in world affairs: ABC's cancelation of Roseanne.

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Yes, the President of the United States has turned this sitcom scheduling change into an opportunity to feel sorry for himself.

Trump, the commander-in-chief of the American Armed Forces, is whining that he didn't get a call from the president of ABC when meanies were saying mean things about him.

It's important to remember who the real victim is in this saga.

Perfect. Just like Roseanne, Trump combines the dehumanization of others with seething resentment over invented levels of victimization:https://t.co/uGIXqpdBrm https://t.co/k8O951PAVe — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 30, 2018

Should still be shocking that we have a President who could make a cruelly racist comment about someone else an opportunity to claim that he is the victim. https://t.co/OPaBYKFhUQ — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 30, 2018