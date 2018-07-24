Trump's latest gaslighting tweet about Russia is getting shredding by the truth-seeking internet.

President Donald Trump's latest tweet makes total sense if you've never seen anything he's ever said or done.

On this week's episode of The Gaslight Zone, Trump would like you to believe that he is tough on Russia and Russia is tough on him.

I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

It was just last week when Trump stood next to Vladimir Putin at a press conference and said he believed the Russian dictator's denial he didn't attack the 2016 election over the American intelligence community's conclusion. At that same press conference, Putin himself said that he wanted Trump to win.

Unfortunately for Trump, many people are capable of remembering what happened just last Monday.

The tweet has already been inducted into The Ratio Hall of Fame, as over 40,000 people have something to say about this one.

The reactions are as funny as the tweet is false.