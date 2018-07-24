Trump's latest gaslighting tweet about Russia is getting shredding by the truth-seeking internet.

President Donald Trump's latest tweet makes total sense if you've never seen anything he's ever said or done.
On this week's episode of The Gaslight Zone, Trump would like you to believe that he is tough on Russia and Russia is tough on him.
It was just last week when Trump stood next to Vladimir Putin at a press conference and said he believed the Russian dictator's denial he didn't attack the 2016 election over the American intelligence community's conclusion. At that same press conference, Putin himself said that he wanted Trump to win.
Unfortunately for Trump, many people are capable of remembering what happened just last Monday.
The tweet has already been inducted into The Ratio Hall of Fame, as over 40,000 people have something to say about this one.
The reactions are as funny as the tweet is false.
How stupid do you think we are? You spin a different tale every single day. I’d call you an idiot but that would insult true idiots. Pick a lie and stick to it, Porkchop.— Joyce (@JoycieDee) July 24, 2018
Don't even Trump! You are such a traitor! If this is how you feel then why aren't you doing something about it. Instead you are taking away funding to fight it. Such a loser and you think Americans are losers too. Please! Just resign. pic.twitter.com/Rh7UHPYFZT— BigGCount (@BigGCount) July 24, 2018
Not everyone finds it funny.
Well if you put it that way...........it's pretty damn scary.
Members of Congress are chiming in with the facts.
No, you're not crazy.
Yes, the president might be.