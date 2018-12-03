Trump’s latest screwup has nation asking, 'Who is Scott Free?'

In his latest tussle with the English language, President Donald Trump introduced a new character into the ever-evolving drama he's been forcing the world to watch.
In his morning rant about the Mueller investigation, Trump lamented that his former lawyer (and currently indicted co-conspirator) Michael Cohen asked a judge not to sentence him to prison after he plead guilty to lying to Congress.
Trump asked how Cohen could possibly "get his wife and father-in-law...off Scott Free" which begged the question, who is Scott Free?
Oh, I get it...Scott Free isn't a person! The highest elected official in the country and keeper of the world's largest arsenal means "scot-free." As multiple dictionaries explain, "scot-free" means "free from obligation, harm, or penalty."
Classic Trump, mixing up his Old English again.
"Scott Free" was trending all day as the nation reveled in its new Covfefe.
A fake Scott Free even popped up, begging to be left alone.
Also, it's important to note that while Trump claims that all of the crimes Cohen plead guilty to are "unrelated to Trump," they are, in fact, related to Trump—and it says so right in the court documents.
Cohen plead guilty to campaign finance violations........and it wasn't his campaign.
His lies to Congress were about a Trump Tower Moscow, not a Cohen Tower Moscow.
As funny as Scott Free is, there's some sinister stuff going on here.
The president wants to see flippers punished and loyalists pardoned.
He proceeded to engage in what legal experts are calling witness tampering, which is an exciting new crime Trump added to his list of offenses just in time for the Best of 2018 list.
Looks like we're all witnesses to witness tampering to be tampered with now.