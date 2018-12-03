Trump’s latest screwup has nation asking, 'Who is Scott Free?'

In his latest tussle with the English language, President Donald Trump introduced a new character into the ever-evolving drama he's been forcing the world to watch.

In his morning rant about the Mueller investigation, Trump lamented that his former lawyer (and currently indicted co-conspirator) Michael Cohen asked a judge not to sentence him to prison after he plead guilty to lying to Congress.

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

....his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

Trump asked how Cohen could possibly "get his wife and father-in-law...off Scott Free" which begged the question, who is Scott Free?

Who is Scott Free? https://t.co/8rsCamdZeH — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 3, 2018

His wife and father-and-law killed Scott Free? Holy shit! Did you tell law enforcement? Do you know where they put the money? https://t.co/IZNQnrg61M — Sara Danner Dukic (@saradannerdukic) December 3, 2018

ARE YOU SCOTT FREE? pic.twitter.com/o9elsy8lhr — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 3, 2018

Oh, I get it...Scott Free isn't a person! The highest elected official in the country and keeper of the world's largest arsenal means "scot-free." As multiple dictionaries explain, "scot-free" means "free from obligation, harm, or penalty."