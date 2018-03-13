Trump seriously proposed establishing a military 'Space Force' and the jokes are out of this world.

Today at Miramar Naval Air Base in California, President Trump mentioned his idea for yet another Star Wars spinoff for a new branch of the military: the Space Force.

Yes, the President of the United States is musing about militarizing space, and of course he discussed his plan sounding nothing like a six-year-old boy who had a few too many Pixie Sticks.

President Trump addresses Marines in California:



"We're doing a tremendous amount of work in space, and I said, maybe we need a new force. We'll call it the 'Space Force.'" pic.twitter.com/Ed3KiOKVSk — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 13, 2018

"We should have a new force called the Space Force. It’s like the Army and the Navy, but for space, because we’re spending a lot of money on space," he said, admitting that he hadn't been serious about the idea at first. But now, he has declared the final frontier to be a "war fighting domain."

Well, the phrase "Space Force" started trending on Twitter faster than the Millennium Falcon can do the Kessel run, and the jokes are out of this world.

