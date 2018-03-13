Trump seriously proposed establishing a military 'Space Force' and the jokes are out of this world.

Today at Miramar Naval Air Base in California, President Trump mentioned his idea
for yet another Star Wars spinoff for a new branch of the military: the Space Force.
Yes, the President of the United States is musing about militarizing space, and of course he discussed his plan sounding nothing like a six-year-old boy who had a few too many Pixie Sticks.
"We should have a new force called the Space Force. It’s like the Army and the Navy, but for space, because we’re spending a lot of money on space," he said, admitting that he hadn't been serious about the idea at first. But now, he has declared the final frontier to be a "war fighting domain."
Well, the phrase "Space Force" started trending on Twitter faster than the Millennium Falcon can do the Kessel run, and the jokes are out of this world.
Space Force.....something about "space" and "the force" sounds familiar, doesn't it?
Oh, and this went down after Trump got the men and women in uniform to boo the media, because he'd never miss an opportunity to play the hits.
I asked the Twitter if proclaiming war in space is just something a president can do, and apparently this was already discussed in the 60s.
The 1967 "Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies" (real title!), sought to prevent "a new form of colonial competition" in space, which a "Space Force" sounds like it would be.
Classic Trump, forgetting all about the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies.