Trump told a steelworker his dad is 'looking down' on him. One problem.

Today, on the latest episode of Veep at a ceremony for signing new tariffs on aluminum and steel, President Trump referred to a guy's dead dad, whose dad isn't dead.

"Your father, Herman, is looking down. He's very proud of you right now."



"Oh, he's still alive." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/4ZgyluJu6E — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 8, 2018

Watch it one more time. It pairs perfectly with the Veep end credits music.

Or perhaps the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music if you want something more upbeat.

Oh god.

giphy

The clip went viral, for obvious reasons.

*Trump checks note card* "I hear you." — Matt DeCample (@DeCample) March 8, 2018