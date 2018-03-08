Trump told a steelworker his dad is 'looking down' on him. One problem.

Orli Matlow
Mar 08, 2018@10:14 PM
Today, on the latest episode of Veep at a ceremony for signing new tariffs on aluminum and steel, President Trump referred to a guy's dead dad, whose dad isn't dead.

Watch it one more time. It pairs perfectly with the Veep end credits music.

Or perhaps the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music if you want something more upbeat.

Oh god.

The clip went viral, for obvious reasons.

In fairness to Trump, apparently Herman's son made Herman seem deceased in his remarks.

Herman is still alive! Long live Herman!

