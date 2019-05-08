Trump is branded 'Billion Dollar Loser' after damning financial report. His response only made it worse.

Donald Trump is having A Day.
The "failing" New York Times posted a comprehensive report on Trump's tax information from 1985 to 1994, and it revealed over $1 billion dollars in business losses.
To paraphrase Justin Timberlake in The Social Network: You know what's cooler than losing a million dollars? Losing a BILLION dollars.
"The numbers show that in 1985, Mr. Trump reported losses of $46.1 million from his core businesses — largely casinos, hotels and retail space in apartment buildings," the Times reports. "They continued to lose money every year, totaling $1.17 billion in losses for the decade."
His losses were so steep, that he didn't have to pay income taxes for eight whole years.
This is like Arya Stark stabbing the myth of a "self-made billionaire" right in the heart, as the Times detailed a decade of bad business decisions, as well as decadent living.
Despite making bad business decisions, Trump's standard of living never decreased because he still got an allowance from his dad:
Mr. Trump was able to lose all that money without facing the usual consequences — such as a steep drop in his standard of living — in part because most of it belonged to others, to the banks and bond investors who had supplied the cash to fuel his acquisitions. And as The Times’s earlier investigation showed, Mr. Trump secretly leaned on his father’s wealth to continue living like a winner and to stage a comeback.
The Daily News called Trump the "biggest loser," which must kill as it is words that he actually understands.
The non-MAGA hat/Russian bot half of Twitter had fun with this report, branding Trump the #BillionDollarLoser.
The big brain genius, in his infinite wisdom, took to Twitter to argue that he is not a bad businessman, but rather recorded massive business losses on purpose so he wouldn't have to pay taxes...a cute "sport" also known as "tax fraud."
In case you are unfamiliar, tax fraud is illegal.
....you would get it by building, or even buying. You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes....almost all real estate developers did - and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport. Additionally, the very old information put out is a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019
That's right...the president is admitting to tax fraud to own the libs. Suck it, nerds!!!
The joke is on us. The president isn't a bad businessman, but rather, an excellent criminal.
Meanwhile, Trump is using the office of the presidency to redefine the formula for calculating poverty in hopes of kicking millions of people off of food assistance programs.
Hopefully they all have rich dads.