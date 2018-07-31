Trump tweets that collusion is not a crime. The internet disagrees.

President Donald Trump is a man of many catchphrases. His greatest hits include such gems as "Make America Great Again!", "Build that wall!", and a personal favorite, "no collusion!"
But Trump, a serene man confident in his own innocence, has updated "no collusion!" to "collusion is not a crime."
As people who have been keeping up with the news know, Trump is a man with a deep understanding of the English language, focused on the specifics of semantics.
He's correct in that the word "collusion" may not be used in any legal textbooks—we must be thinking of "conspiracy."
The fate of the presidency hinges on synonyms in a thesaurus, as the dictionary itself pointed out.
In Trump's case, collusion is not a crime—it's many crimes.
Trump's particular legal code has some interesting classifications.
Funny that the president should make this pivot today, the very day that his former campaign chairman starts his trial for crimes including Conspiracy Against The United States.
There's no doubt that "conspiracy to defraud the United States" is a crime, as fans of U.S.C. § 371 know.
Hmm. Thou shalt not "interfere with or obstruct one of [the U.S. government's] lawful functions." Is aiding and abetting Russian interference with a federal election interfering with one of the government's lawful functions?
"Conspiracy against the United States" sure sounds bad, and as Congressman Ted Lieu points out, it sounds familiar.
This latest development can't help but make you feel nostalgic. We've come a long way since "nobody met with Russians"!!!
The president sure tweets like an innocent man.
It's been a long journey, and there's still no end in sight!
Hooray!