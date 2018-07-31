Trump tweets that collusion is not a crime. The internet disagrees.

President Donald Trump is a man of many catchphrases. His greatest hits include such gems as "Make America Great Again!", "Build that wall!", and a personal favorite, "no collusion!"

But Trump, a serene man confident in his own innocence, has updated "no collusion!" to "collusion is not a crime."

Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

As people who have been keeping up with the news know, Trump is a man with a deep understanding of the English language, focused on the specifics of semantics.

He's correct in that the word "collusion" may not be used in any legal textbooks—we must be thinking of "conspiracy."

Collusion is a crime, it’s called conspiracy. And it’s already been established by your son, who admitted to secretly conspiring with Russian government representatives for election help. On that count alone, you should be removed from office. https://t.co/RxXDpHyq9O — John Aravosis (@aravosis) July 31, 2018

The fate of the presidency hinges on synonyms in a thesaurus, as the dictionary itself pointed out.

📈Both 'collusion' and 'conspiracy' are at the top of this morning's searches. https://t.co/MKyHrM3y6a — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 31, 2018

In Trump's case, collusion is not a crime—it's many crimes.