Trump tweeted, deleted, and tweeted again that Russia helped get him elected. Помогите.

Breaking news: President Trump finally tweeted something true. And then he deleted it, and then he tweeted it again, because he's more embarrassed by typos than by Russia helping him get elected.
Not only did Trump tweet something factually correct for the first time, it's something that anyone who cares about American democracy would be absolutely humiliated by.
Trump finally accepted the intelligence community's (and Mueller Report's) conclusion that Russia did, in fact, help get him elected, but y'all need to get over it, libtards!
President Grab Them By The P*ssy's claims of "presidential harassment" are nothing we haven't seen before, but this part is new:
After years of insisting that Russian interference as described by the FBI and the CIA was a "deep state" conspiracy, Trump blew up that Fox News plotline with his tiny Twitter fingers.
The "Russia helping me get elected" stuff is true, but the "nothing to do with" part isn't.
Also, remember the time Trump pleaded to Russia that, "if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 [Hillary Clinton] emails that are missing," because "you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press"? Oh, the memories.
The brief moment of clarity was short-lived, as the president went back to flagrantly lying and flagrant hand gestures.
Now that the president has finally acknowledged that Russia sustained a massive cyberattack on American democracy that happened to work in his favor, is he going to fulfill his oath to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States" by assuring that 2020 is a free and fair election?
Haha, of course not.