Trump finally admitted what 'fake news' means, everyone's pointing out what the Constitution means.

Donald Trump has finally explained what one of his most famous phrases actually means.

No, not "you're fired!" or "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," but "Fake News."

The president's morning Twitter rant admitted that "Fake News" doesn't mean faulty reporting or satire from The Onion, but simply refers to things he considers negative.

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

For those of you keeping track at home:

According to Trump, anything positive that is said about him is real, but everything negative is fake.

I know we are all numb by now to the tornado of diarrhea that is spewed by the President of the United States on a daily basis, but Trump straight-up threatening to revoke the licenses of people who write negative things about him is a real dic(tator) move.

The tweet is raising some interesting questions.