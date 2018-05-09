Trump finally admitted what 'fake news' means, everyone's pointing out what the Constitution means.

Donald Trump has finally explained what one of his most famous phrases actually means.
No, not "you're fired!" or "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," but "Fake News."
The president's morning Twitter rant admitted that "Fake News" doesn't mean faulty reporting or satire from The Onion, but simply refers to things he considers negative.
For those of you keeping track at home:
According to Trump, anything positive that is said about him is real, but everything negative is fake.
I know we are all numb by now to the tornado of diarrhea that is spewed by the President of the United States on a daily basis, but Trump straight-up threatening to revoke the licenses of people who write negative things about him is a real dic(tator) move.
The tweet is raising some interesting questions.
Or maybe the coverage is negative because the current administration is astonishingly corrupt...? pic.twitter.com/o2s3gBOR27— Mike Ploucha (@ZizzyDad) May 9, 2018
Flint is still without drinkable water— Devlyn Angel (@devlyn_angel) May 9, 2018
Puerto Rico is still without basic necessities of life
China is no longer buying soybeans
America just broke a treaty
The stock market is having the worst quarter since the Great Depression
What tremendous success??#WorstPresidentEver
At least there's that thing in the Constitution that says, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
That's right, the people are allowed to redress grievances, my dude. Sorry if it hurts your feelings.
Journalists are doing their job and fact-checking his statement.
Vilifying the press because they hurt your feelings is pretty un-American, and dare I say.......snowflake-y.
Pardon the following "fake" comment, Mr. T.