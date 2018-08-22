Trump's desperate tweet about his guilty felon pal Michael Cohen is an instant classic.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was named a co-conspirator to a federal crime by his own lawyer, and his campaign chairman was convicted of eight counts of bank and tax fraud.
Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort are just the latest Trump officials to become convicted felons, and the president is taking it very well.
Trump's slinging his classic zingers, tweeting out a non-endorsement of his former lawyer/lackey.
Hahahaha good one, Mr. T!
Lin-Manuel Miranda is already working on the musical adaptation.
This is a rather underwhelming burn from the mastermind who brought you the nickname "Cryin' Chuck Schumer" when the Senate Minority Leader teared up while discussing his family members who were killed in the Holocaust.
The internet has jokes!
It's a clever strategy. As any QAnon devotee would tell you, Trump is attacking Michael Cohen to further incentivize the former fixer to implicate him, because Trump being an un-indicted co-conspirator is actually good, because what's good is bad, and what's bad is good!
Adding insult to injury, Trump indicated that he is somewhat capable of empathy. No, not for the parents and children who've been permanently traumatized by his child separation policy, but for his former campaign chairman who was convicted of eight counts of fraud.
Um, my dude, Cohen pleaded guilty precisely because what he did (paying large sums of hush money to influence an election) was illegal. That's kind of how guilty pleas work.
Plus, the Obama campaign's violation was missing required 48-hour reporting deadlines for certain campaign contributions. That's hardly the same thing as covering up an affair.
(Also, lol @ Trump acting like a completely innocent person and applauding Manafort for not snitching on him.......yet.)
Is the fact that these two men extremely close to the president enough to get Republicans in Congress to yank their heads out of the sand? Is Trump going to face consequences for something for the first time since he divorced Marla Maples?
Stay tuned.
Only one thing's for sure: There's going to be a national popcorn shortage.