Trump's desperate tweet about his guilty felon pal Michael Cohen is an instant classic.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was named a co-conspirator to a federal crime by his own lawyer, and his campaign chairman was convicted of eight counts of bank and tax fraud.

Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort are just the latest Trump officials to become convicted felons, and the president is taking it very well.

Trump's slinging his classic zingers, tweeting out a non-endorsement of his former lawyer/lackey.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda is already working on the musical adaptation.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 22, 2018

This is a rather underwhelming burn from the mastermind who brought you the nickname "Cryin' Chuck Schumer" when the Senate Minority Leader teared up while discussing his family members who were killed in the Holocaust.