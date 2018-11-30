Trump insists his business in Russia was 'Very Legal' and 'Very Cool.' People Very Much disagree.

Orli Matlow
Nov 30, 2018@3:12 PM
Individual 1 is doing very well after his former lawyer implicated him in a guilty plea, thank you very much.

After years of insisting that he had no deals, no contacts, nothing to do with Russia whatsoever, President Trump has admitted that he was pursuing deals and contacts in Russia while running for president. Not only was Trump negotiating with a foreign adversary while running for office—the very foreign adversary attacking the United States at the time—he was offering a their local dictator a $50 million penthouse.

BuzzFeed News revealed that Trump's vision for a Trump Tower Moscow included a free luxury apartment, which ethics lawyers note is a potential violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Bribing a head of state with a $50 million gift in exchange for getting a project built is a foreign corrupt practice made illegal by the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Trump admits that sure, he might have tried to build a tower and lied about all things Russia, but everything is Very Legal and Very Cool!

TL;DR "I am not a crook."

If everything was Very Legal and Very Cool, then why did you lie about it?
Putting aside the legal implications of the tweets for a second, it's important to note just how hilarious the president's syntax is.

Also, the "lightly looked at doing a building somewhere in Russia" follow-up has everyone making the same joke.

It's also important to note that Trump attempting to bribe Putin means that the Russians have had blackmail material on him this whole time—and not just the pee tape.

Putin, this whole time.
He's made a huge mistake.

