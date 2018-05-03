Trump admits on Twitter that he broke the law to cover up an affair that never, ever happened, okay?

Another day, another possibly incriminating tweetstorm from the President of the United States!

Today's edition of America's wakeup call wasn't about the A-story, special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion and obstruction of justice, but rather this soap opera's equally titillating B-plot, The Stormy Daniels Affair.

Giphy

Thursday night on Hannity, former New York mayor and cousin-wedder Rudy Giuliani blew up Trump's arguments in not one, not two, but THREE legal cases, including l'affaire de Stormy.

Giuliani revealed that Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment Cohen made to Stormy, despite both the president and the press secretary's frequent denials that Trump had no idea what was going on.

Congressman Ted Lieu handily points out that this admission points to four possible felonies committed by Trump.

4 possible felonies from Rudy Giuliani admission:

1. $130k payment to Stormy was in-kind coordinated contribution above limits

2. Cohen was a straw donor used to cover up true source of contribution

3. False statements on financial disclosures

4. False statements on banking forms https://t.co/KysAF3X4te — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 3, 2018

George Conway, the husband to one Kellyanne Conway, did us a favor and tweeted out the exact law that Cohen and co. broke. Thanks, George!