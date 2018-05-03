Trump admits on Twitter that he broke the law to cover up an affair that never, ever happened, okay?

Another day, another possibly incriminating tweetstorm from the President of the United States!
Today's edition of America's wakeup call wasn't about the A-story, special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion and obstruction of justice, but rather this soap opera's equally titillating B-plot, The Stormy Daniels Affair.
Thursday night on Hannity, former New York mayor and cousin-wedder Rudy Giuliani blew up Trump's arguments in not one, not two, but THREE legal cases, including l'affaire de Stormy.
Giuliani revealed that Donald Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment Cohen made to Stormy, despite both the president and the press secretary's frequent denials that Trump had no idea what was going on.
Congressman Ted Lieu handily points out that this admission points to four possible felonies committed by Trump.
George Conway, the husband to one Kellyanne Conway, did us a favor and tweeted out the exact law that Cohen and co. broke. Thanks, George!
"Well, what does this hush money have to do with the campaign?" you might ask. "How is this a campaign finance violation?"
Lucky for us, Giuliani just loves being on TV so dang much that he admitted this morning to Trump's friends on Fox & Friends that the payment was meant to protect Trump during the campaign.
Cohen's hush money payment a "loan...considered a contribution from the donor to the campaign, subject to the per-election limit and reportable by the campaign."
The $130,000 was both over the per-election limit, and not reported by the campaign.
Trump woke up this morning and confirmed that yes, he knew about the payment, in a series of tweets that were 1000% written by him as they use that traditional Trump syntax we all know and love.
(It was all very lawyerly until he used the wrong "roll.")
Trump is admitting that he broke the law to cover up an affair that never happened with a damn liar who never tells the truth.
As Vox explains, the most important takeaway from this episode is that the president was successfully blackmailed by a porn star. If he could be blackmailed by Stormy, could he also be being blackmailed by, say, the Russian Federation?