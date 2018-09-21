Women are tweeting #WhyIDidntReport after the goddamn president attacked Kavanaugh’s accuser.

The inevitable has come to pass. The President of the United States (Donald Trump, the guy from The Apprentice) is using his platform to attack a victim of sexual assault.
I say "victim" rather than "alleged victim," because the geniuses that make up the conservative brain trust have abandoned the "it never happened!" theory in favor of pushing a seriously bonkers doppelgänger plot. For real.
It was pushed in a tweetstorm by a Kavanaugh ally last night and now Fox and Friends is ON IT.
Here he is, Mr. President, saying that "facts don't matter" and blaming the victim for not coming forward 36 years ago, because people definitely would have taken her story seriously in the eighties.*
(*This is sarcasm. Have you ever seen a John Hughes film?)
"Why don’t women come forward about sexual assault?" the President broadcasts to millions of people, as all three branches of government work to protect the assailant’s power.
The only thing about the president attacking a victim is that Kellyanne Conway insisted that Trump would "do the right thing" and leave her alone mere minutes before.
President Grab Them By The Pussy telling women how to react to assault is really rich, unlike him.
Women are reacting to Trump's tweet by sharing their own stories of assault, and why they didn't report it. It's absolutely harrowing, and important to read.
The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport began trending.
Women: you are not alone. Thank you for sharing your stories.
President Trump: go lick a toilet seat.