Women are tweeting #WhyIDidntReport after the goddamn president attacked Kavanaugh’s accuser.

I was 16yo the first time I was raped. I didn’t understand consent, rape, and thought it was my fault. For this and many reasons are #WhyIDidntReport — Alison Turkos (@alisonturkos) September 21, 2018

The inevitable has come to pass. The President of the United States (Donald Trump, the guy from The Apprentice) is using his platform to attack a victim of sexual assault.

I say "victim" rather than "alleged victim," because the geniuses that make up the conservative brain trust have abandoned the "it never happened!" theory in favor of pushing a seriously bonkers doppelgänger plot. For real.

It was pushed in a tweetstorm by a Kavanaugh ally last night and now Fox and Friends is ON IT.

Here's @foxandfriends spreading the completely irresponsible theory that Dr Ford is misidentifying the man who sexually assaulted her, and that the perpetrator was actually a classmate of Kavanaugh's who looks like him pic.twitter.com/M4etGG1JMZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2018

Here he is, Mr. President, saying that "facts don't matter" and blaming the victim for not coming forward 36 years ago, because people definitely would have taken her story seriously in the eighties.*

(*This is sarcasm. Have you ever seen a John Hughes film?)