12 ways the UK welcomed Trump by showing how much they bloody hate him.

President Donald Trump is continuing his Magical Mystery Tour of Europe, landing in London after a few days of alienating allies at the NATO Summit in Brussels.

Before boarding Air Force One, Trump said he expects to have a jolly good time in the United Kingdom, saying, "They like me a lot in the UK."

The UK, however, was like, "nah."

The people of England, also recovering from their devastating loss in the World Cup semi-finals, welcomed Trump by letting him know how they really feel.

1. Protesters gathered at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in London, reminding Trump as he heads to a gala dinner that he put children in cages at home.

2. Outside the gates of Blenheim Palace, a literal palace, an estimated 4,000 commeners gathered to tell Trump to get out of their country.

Amazing atmosphere here at Blenheim. Police being brilliant. So many kids. People in wheelchairs. Grandparents. Whole families. Wonderful peaceful stuff 💕🌈❤️#TrumpProtest #TrumpNotWelcome pic.twitter.com/pMXBQU1FLr — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 12, 2018

Not all "placards" are created equal.