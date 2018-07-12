12 ways the UK welcomed Trump by showing how much they bloody hate him.

Advertising
President Donald Trump is continuing his Magical Mystery Tour of Europe, landing in London after a few days of alienating allies at the NATO Summit in Brussels.
Before boarding Air Force One, Trump said he expects to have a jolly good time in the United Kingdom, saying, "They like me a lot in the UK."
The UK, however, was like, "nah."
The people of England, also recovering from their devastating loss in the World Cup semi-finals, welcomed Trump by letting him know how they really feel.
1. Protesters gathered at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in London, reminding Trump as he heads to a gala dinner that he put children in cages at home.
2. Outside the gates of Blenheim Palace, a literal palace, an estimated 4,000 commeners gathered to tell Trump to get out of their country.
Not all "placards" are created equal.
3. The road to Blenheim was paved with good intentions.
4. Someone even made a Trump Baby piñata!
5. The city of Cambridge didn't let Oxford have all the fun.
6. Scotland, too.
7. The city of Brighton has its own Banksy.
8. Bristol said it loud and clear.
9. This fish market has swag.
10. Someone carved out a crop circle the president will enjoy as he travels via helicopter everywhere to enjoy protests on the road.
11. Amnesty International took over a London bridge.
12. People gathered at the U.S. embassy, with very British signs.
