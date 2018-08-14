The N-word, ogling Ivanka & more bonkers revelations from Omarosa’s juicy 'tell-all.'

Advertising

The latest book attempting to make money off the presidency that's all about making money has landed, and it's the most Real Housewives account yet. After years of defending Donald Trump from claims of racism and misogyny, former Apprentice Omarosa Manigault Newman is here to say that Donald Trump is indeed a racist and a misogynist. Omarosa's book, Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House reads a bit like a mea culpa for having assisted Trump for so long, but does provide some piping hot tea on what is allegedly going on at the White House. It's a book becoming of a reality TV star who worked for a reality TV president. While we don't know how much of this is real and how much of it is fake, we do know that the White House is so afraid of it, they're filing arbitration action against the author. From calling Don Jr. a "f**kup" to Ivanka exploiting the fact that her father is attracted to her, here are the most bonkers revelations from Unhinged. 1. Omarosa writes that "Trumpworld" is like a cult. Loyalty is a loaded topic when it comes to Donald Trump. His moblike loyalty requirements are exacting, imperishable, and sometimes unethical (as in James Comey's case). But for the people in Trumpworld, loyalty to him is an absolute and unyielding necessity, akin to followers' devotion to a cult leader.

Advertising

Giphy 2. Omarosa thinks that she was fired because she was trying to get a copy of a tape of Trump saying the N-word on the set of The Apprentice. While we have yet to see the N-word tape (or the p-tape!), there's a recording of Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson saying that "he said it." POTUS says former White House staffer @Omarosa lied when she called him a racist who has said the N-word on tape. But a new recording, obtained by @CBSNews overnight, seems to back up Omarosa's story that several Trump advisers discussed an alleged tape during the 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/tV3R6P2TvE — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 14, 2018 3. She claims she saw the writing on the wall for Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump's marriage back at the 2016 Republican National Convention. While flipping through [photos], I came across many of Vanessa Trump, Don Jr.'s wife, sitting next to him. They never even held hands or touched. They never even looked at each other. She had a dour expression on her face the entire time. I believe that as far back as July 2016, if not even father, their marriage was hanging by a thread.

Advertising

4. Trump joined the family to watch Eric's speech at the RNC, but didn't bother to be in the arena for Don Jr.'s. Omarosa felt bad for Don Jr., but it's actually kind of hilarious. 5. Omarosa insists that everyone was uncomfortable when Trump put his hands on Ivanka's hips after Ivanka's speech, but she was used to the "sickening feeling." Giphy 6. Trump is always talking about Ivanka's body in the grossest possible ways, but according to Omarosa, she welcomes the obsession to gain power. Not too long before the convention, during the campaign, when Trump and I and a few other people were in a meeting. Ivanka came into the room wearing a fitted skirt. The entire meeting had to stop so he could gush about her body. "You look great! I like the way that skirt fits! Doesn't Ivanka look great?" He insisted that we all agree that his daughter's tight skirt was very flattering. I thought, "Why don't the two of you cut it out?" It appeared to me that Ivanka has gotten so used to his touching her in ways that made others cringe and either didn't notice it anymore or purposefully allowed it to happen—as I've said, Ivanka uses his obsession with her to her advantage.

Advertising

7. According to Omarosa, Trump called Don Jr. a "f**kup" when he compared Syrian refugees to Skittles. "Trump just shook his head and said, "Loot at what he did now. He screwed up again. What a f**kup," she writes. Giphy 8. Trump always told Omarosa that he thinks Obama is "a fraud." It's um, almost the whole thing Trump built his political career on. "I believe that Donald Trump was incapable of believing a black man could be all that Barack Obama is, and was determined to expose him," she writes. "The irony is, Trump himself has greatly inflated his own wealth. He has said that he graduated in the top of the class, which has been proven to be unture. Trump is the one who has a sketchy bio, and he overcompensates for it by attacking Obama to feed his base."

Advertising

9. He wasn't always "such a fan of Jared," allegedly saying that he seemed "gay." When [Jared] and Ivanka first started dating, I asked Donald what he thought of Jared. "He seems a little sweet to me," he said, using his phrasing for "gay." 10. Trump apparently calls Betsy DeVos "Ditzy DeVos" behind her back. Thanks for putting a ditz in charge of education, dude. 11. He allegedly wanted to get sworn in as president on a copy of The Art of the Deal. Kill me, please. 12. Stephen Miller was all about separating children from their parents since day one. "We didn't discuss the pros and cons at the times. It was just one of the many ideas on his list," she writes. "I never thought in a million years that it would ever be implemented. It was the antithesis of who we are as Americans. Stephen Miller always was a fount of ideas, and some of them ran to the extreme."

Advertising

Giphy 13. According to Omarosa, Trump reads at "an eighth- or ninth-grade level." 14. It gets worse. Omarosa goes "on the record" to say that "Donald Trump has never read from beginning to end any of the major pieces of legislation, policies, or even some of these executive orders that he has signed." Senior advisors spoon-feed him five to ten bullet points about the legislation and forgo any discussion of the complexities. To this day, his team pushes through Trump's EOs and bills, and Donald has only a surface-level understanding of the content he's signing into law. 15. Ivanka apparently kvetched about the Saturday Night Live "Complicit" sketch. "Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed," according to Omarosa. "Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke."

Advertising

16. Omarosa says that it was the moment where Trump admitted to Lester Holt that he obstructed justice in firing James Comey she "realized something real and serious was going on in Donald's brain." "His mental decline could not be denied," she says. She told Lara Trump that the president needs to "get checked," but Lara insisted that she's fine. 17. She writes that Melania slaps Donald's hand away for #TheResistance. Giphy I believe that by avoiding Donald's clasp in public, Melania was grasping the full extent of her new power. At any time, if she so desired, she could humiliate him in public with small, ambiguous gestures, just as he'd openly humiliated her with his affairs and lascivious behavior for years. And there was nothing anyone could do to stop her.

Advertising

18. Trump and Melania have separate bedrooms in the White House. Well, duh. 19. Omarosa says that she once saw Trump chew up a piece of paper and swallow it instead of having it preserved under the Presidential Records Act. Michael Cohen denied this one, and Trump retweeted his denial. LTo the many dozens of #journalists who called me, questioning @OMAROSA claim in her new book that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it...I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 12, 2018 20. Betsy DeVos "is just as horrible as you expect she is." She does not care about your children. Be afraid. Be very, very afraid. 21. Omarosa says that Trump called Kellyanne Conway's husband various racial slurs (he's half-Filipino). Trump has a very limited vocabulary, but I can't help but buy that it includes very specific, very offensive racial slurs. 22. Trump apparently called Don Jr. a "f**kup" AGAIN when news of his Trump Tower meeting with Russians leaked. 23. Omarosa claims to know who in the White House was leaking to whom. Kellyanne Conway had her list of sources. She's been in Washington for decades, a bona fide swamp creature, and had any number of people to confide in. Bannon had his people, including, now famously, Michael Wolff. Ivanka and Jared Kept open lines of communication with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, New Yorkers who, for much of the campaign, were pro-Trump. Hope Hicks was cozy with Maggie Haberman.

Advertising

24. Even though Ivanka herself was leaking, she acted absolutely appalled when stuff got out and her father never suspected her. 25. "Trump's greatest character flaw is his total lack of empathy, which is itself a function of his extreme narcissism," and it was on display after Charlottesville. 26. Omarosa says that Trump remarked "You want me to put that face on the the twenty-dollar bill?" about Harriet Tubman. Of course he did. 27. Betsy DeVos cost the US government $75,000 in cancelation fees when she canceled a reservation for conference on Historically Black Colleges and Universities out of spite. Giphy The conference went on, in the White House instead of the hotel. 28. Trump allegedly uses a tanning bed every day. "He prefers to do it in the morning, so he 'looks good' all day," according to Omarosa. 29. Omarosa thinks Trump's Diet Coke addiction could be indicative of dementia. Trump allegedly drinks eight Diet Cokes a day, which are brought right to him when he presses a button at his desk. Omarosa sites a study by neurologists at Boston University who link the drink to mental decline.

Advertising

"Dementia. Not being able to remember anything, confusion, loss of vocabulary and ability to process information..." she writes, calling on us to connect the dots. She printed out the study for the president to read, but then-staff secretary and accused domestic abuser Rob Porter didn't let it reach his desk. 30. Lara Trump offered Omarosa $15,000 a month in hush money for this very book to not exist. Here's the non-disclosure agreement and $15,000 a month consulting contract Omarosa Manigault Newman says she received days after leaving the White House. https://t.co/G1LbI1GavA — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 12, 2018 (She didn't take it) 31. Omarosa thinks that Melania's "style rebellions"—like the infamous "I REALLY DON'T CARE DO U?" jacket—are meant to troll her husband. Taken as a whole, all of her style rebellions have served the same purpose, and not only misdirection and distraction—strategies her husband knows all too well. I believe Melania uses style to punish her husband. She wore that jacked to hurt Trump, setting off a controversy that he would have to fix, prolonging the conversation about the administration’s insensitivity, ruining the trip itself, and trying to make sure that no one asked her to do something like that again."

Advertising

32. Melania is "counting every minute" until Trump is out of office so she can divorce him, and won't until then because she worries that he could have her deported. Many people were curious how the Slovenian model scored a visa for immigrants with "extraordinary ability" and parlayed it into US citizenship. "Since Donald is fully aware of however she acquired her permanent citizenship, he could, if there were anything fishy around it, expose the methods and somehow invalidate it," Omarosa writes. It would be a shame if Melania, an immigrant, would become separated from her family because of Trump's cruelty. 33. Omarosa writes that Trump and Kelly were racist towards Puerto Ricans, accusing them of exploiting Hurricane Maria to get money. "His total lack of empathy is bad enough, but I believe many of the problems and delays with getting aid to Puerto Rico were partly political," she says.

Advertising

The proof is in the hundreds of deaths after the hurricane.