The 13 most bonkers moments from the Trumps' taxpayer-funded vacation/state visit to the UK.

Dreams really do come true: Donald Trump finally got to be celebrated with a banquet at Buckingham Palace, the inspiration for his Trump Tower bathroom, and he brought his adult children with no business being part of a diplomatic delegation to join the fun!
Tiffany Trump's first-ever family vacation seemed like an absolute blast, if you ignore the fact that Trump was denied a photo-op with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, picked a fight with Bette Midler for some reason, and was greeted with massive jeers on the streets of London.
Things were bonkers, both on and off Twitter.
1. Donald Trump kicked the trip off by calling London mayor Sadiq Khan ("Kahn") a "stone cold loser," as every honored guest does.
2. The d*ck saw a giant penis on his way down, mowed by climate change activists.
3. Jared and Ivanka's creepiness waiting for Daddy at Buckingham Palace inspired Jordan Peele's next movie.
4. Trump and Queen Elizabeth II redid the Revolutionary War with their thumbs.
5. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, winked at her protection officers, breaking the fourth wall like Tim from the British Office.
Or was she pulling a Fleabag?
6. Ivanka violated palace protocol and took a picture in front of a "No Photography" sign, while the "kids" were dressed up like the bridal party at a plantation wedding.
Buckingham Palace takes their rules very seriously...is this why she's headed to The Hague?
7. Trump wore this tuxedo and looked even more like a cartoon villain than usual.
8. The president appeared to have drifted off during the Queen's speech.
This makes George H.W. Bush vomiting on the Japanese Prime Minister's crotch look diplomatic.
9. Ivanka got viciously booed on the street, and Fox News desperately tried to spin it.
10. Prime Minister Theresa May had to explain to Trump what NHS stands for (it's National Health Service), mid-press conference.
a telling moment -- Trump's (lack of) response to a policy-related question about the National Health Service (NHS) suggests he's not really familiar with what it is pic.twitter.com/KL0DlqTXmn— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2019
The president appeared to imply that American insurance companies privatizing the UK's single-payer healthcare system was "on the table" for a post-Brexit trade deal, having just learned what it was.
In his interview with Piers Morgan, Trump did a total 180, saying, "I don’t see [the NHS] being on the table. Somebody asked me a question today and I say everything is up for negotiation, because everything is. But that’s something I would not see as part of trade. That’s not trade."
11. Trump prepared for the ceremony honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings by tweeting an attack on Bette Midler.
Does Trump think that the D in "D-Day" stands for Dolly?
The "washed-up psycho" tweeted the D-Day message the president should have, and then an expression of gratitude for her fans.
12. Trump broke royal protocol and revealed what he discussed in his private conversations with Prince Charles: Climate change. Despite the future King of England telling him that climate change is an existential threat to all life on earth, Trump is not convinced, or even interested.
"God Save The Queen" is Trump's climate change plan.
13. He insisted that the 75,000 protesters and one giant baby balloon on the streets of London were actually celebrating and supporting him.
Is he delusional, in denial, or both?