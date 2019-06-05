The 13 most bonkers moments from the Trumps' taxpayer-funded vacation/state visit to the UK.

Dreams really do come true: Donald Trump finally got to be celebrated with a banquet at Buckingham Palace, the inspiration for his Trump Tower bathroom, and he brought his adult children with no business being part of a diplomatic delegation to join the fun! Tiffany Trump's first-ever family vacation seemed like an absolute blast, if you ignore the fact that Trump was denied a photo-op with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, picked a fight with Bette Midler for some reason, and was greeted with massive jeers on the streets of London. Things were bonkers, both on and off Twitter. 1. Donald Trump kicked the trip off by calling London mayor Sadiq Khan ("Kahn") a "stone cold loser," as every honored guest does. ....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019 Shutterstock 2. The d*ck saw a giant penis on his way down, mowed by climate change activists. Twitter: @Born_Eco

5. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, winked at her protection officers, breaking the fourth wall like Tim from the British Office. Camilla’s wink is probably the best thing about this visit so far pic.twitter.com/F7kJ6dTJ8K — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) June 3, 2019 Or was she pulling a Fleabag? BBC3 6. Ivanka violated palace protocol and took a picture in front of a "No Photography" sign, while the "kids" were dressed up like the bridal party at a plantation wedding. Beyond wonderful to share this unforgettable evening with this crew... pic.twitter.com/fFYpjYTgcr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 4, 2019

10. Prime Minister Theresa May had to explain to Trump what NHS stands for (it's National Health Service), mid-press conference. a telling moment -- Trump's (lack of) response to a policy-related question about the National Health Service (NHS) suggests he's not really familiar with what it is pic.twitter.com/KL0DlqTXmn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2019 The president appeared to imply that American insurance companies privatizing the UK's single-payer healthcare system was "on the table" for a post-Brexit trade deal, having just learned what it was. In his interview with Piers Morgan, Trump did a total 180, saying, "I don’t see [the NHS] being on the table. Somebody asked me a question today and I say everything is up for negotiation, because everything is. But that’s something I would not see as part of trade. That’s not trade."

11. Trump prepared for the ceremony honoring the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings by tweeting an attack on Bette Midler. The White House press pool, preparing to travel with the president to Portsmouth, England for a D-Day commemoration, just woke up to this: https://t.co/j7MAIPQLLo — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 5, 2019 Does Trump think that the D in "D-Day" stands for Dolly? The "washed-up psycho" tweeted the D-Day message the president should have, and then an expression of gratitude for her fans. Today is the 75th Anniversary of the invasion of Normandy. So much gratitude to those who fought and those who fell, and the extraordinary collaboration of the 12 Allied nations who against all odds, brought about success. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2019

I want to thank everyone who came to my defense last night during my personal Battle of the Bulge with he who must not be named. Your wit and good nature really lifted my spirits; as a newly washed up psycho, I am very grateful for your thoughts and prayers. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2019 12. Trump broke royal protocol and revealed what he discussed in his private conversations with Prince Charles: Climate change. Despite the future King of England telling him that climate change is an existential threat to all life on earth, Trump is not convinced, or even interested. President Trump and Prince Charles had a discussion about climate change during his visit, but this exchange with Piers Morgan makes it clear that Trump still neither understands nor believes in climate change pic.twitter.com/GJQywz22Sp — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 5, 2019 "God Save The Queen" is Trump's climate change plan.

13. He insisted that the 75,000 protesters and one giant baby balloon on the streets of London were actually celebrating and supporting him. Shutterstock I kept hearing that there would be “massive” rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me. They were big & enthusiastic as opposed to the organized flops! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019 Is he delusional, in denial, or both?