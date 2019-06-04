The 26 best bloody signs from London's anti-Trump protest.

Donald Trump is on a state visit to the United Kingdom, much to the United Kingdom's chagrin. Cheeky Brits welcomed the American president with a penis mowed into the grass, petty projections, and protests.

On Tuesday, Londoners gathered in Trafalgar Square, on the path of the presidential motorcade, and Trump may or may not have seen his balloon doppelganger.

Look at this stone cold LOSER trying to sneak past me! This town isn’t big enough for the two of us ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/IY2KTfc7LM — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 4, 2019

Here's what Trump would have seen if he got out of the car.

1.

2.

3.