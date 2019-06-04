The 26 best bloody signs from London's anti-Trump protest.

The 26 best bloody signs from London's anti-Trump protest.
Orli Matlow
Jun 04, 2019@4:44 PM
Advertising

Donald Trump is on a state visit to the United Kingdom, much to the United Kingdom's chagrin. Cheeky Brits welcomed the American president with a penis mowed into the grass, petty projections, and protests.

On Tuesday, Londoners gathered in Trafalgar Square, on the path of the presidential motorcade, and Trump may or may not have seen his balloon doppelganger.

Here's what Trump would have seen if he got out of the car.

1.

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

5.

Advertising

6.

7.

8.

Advertising

9.

10.

11.

Advertising

12.

13.

14.

Advertising

15.

16.

17.

Advertising

18.

19.

20.

Advertising

21.

22.

23.

Advertising

24.

25.

26.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 