Trump tweeted his 'VETO!' threat and it quickly became a meme.

Remember the time Donald Trump shut down the government for over a month, holding federal workers hostage so he could fulfill a campaign chant, and when Speaker Nancy Pelosi told him he couldn't be on primetime TV from her House without an operating government, he folded like one of his long-ass ties? And after folding, because Fox News was mad, he declared a "national emergency," bypassing Congress to divert funds from soldiers' pensions to deliver his expensive "FU" to all Latinos?

If you don't, that's what went down.

After the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution to void this so-called national emergency—an emergency to dire that the president has had no choice but to golf through it—the Senate passed the resolution on Thursday.

Twelve brave Republicans stood with Democrats to say, "hey, maybe we should follow the Constitution, which says that the legislative branch—not the executive—controls government spending." The Senate was one vote short of a veto-proof majority.

Constitution be damned, Trump announced in a tweet simply reading "VETO!" that he's going to veto it.