Everyone's roasting Trump for congratulating Putin when he was specifically told not to.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that despite an extremely obvious, ALL CAPS directive on his briefing materials telling President Donald Trump "DO NOT CONGRATULATE" Vladimir Putin, our boy did just exactly that.

Per The Post:

President Trump did not follow specific warnings from his national security advisers Tuesday when he congratulated Russian President Vladi­mir Putin on his reelection — including a section in his briefing materials in all-capital letters stating “DO NOT CONGRATULATE,” according to officials familiar with the call.

American officials did not want the president of the United States to be in the business of congratulating a dictator on a sham election that banned opposition from the ballot (not to mention the fact that he had just poisoned two people on British soil and also hacked the American election) but Trump is draining the swamp, amirite?

Naturally, the phrase "DO NOT CONGRATULATE" was quickly trending on Twitter as people congratulated Trump on his truly maverick move.