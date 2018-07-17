The best jokes about the Trump-Putin summit. (You have to laugh or else you’ll cry)

July 16th, 2018—a date which will live in infamy.

On Monday in Helsinki, Finland (it's already the most anybody has ever talked about something that happened in Finland), Donald Trump stood with Vladimir Putin and delivered a performance so grovel-y and gross, you hope there's a pee tape to explain his lack of dignity.

Trump refused to hold the foreign adversary accountable for crimes including interfering with the 2016 election, because why would the American president stand up for America?

People went nuts, and stood in front of Trump's house to welcome him back when he landed.

Here are the best jokes from what has been hailed as the #TreasonSummit, none of which use "being gay" as a punchline.

1.

2.