Trump said that you need a 'voter ID' to buy cereal and the internet is milking it.

Trump sat down with Trump-friendly website The Daily Caller on Wednesday, and in the midst of spreading conspiracy theories about voters in Florida, proved just how in-touch he is with both the common man and the electoral process.

The president falsely claimed that "when you buy a box of cereal — you have a Voter ID."

It's even more insane in context:

“The Republicans don’t win and that’s because of potentially illegal votes,” Trump complained. “When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.” "If you buy a box of cereal — you have a voter ID,” Trump continued. “They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.

The president alleges that people go in circles, wearing multiple different hats, to vote more than once. And that's the second most bonkers thing he said.

Trump appears to believe that one needs a "voter ID" card to buy groceries—and Twitter is milking it.

It's why I can't buy my favorite cereal anymore. When I show the cashier my ID, she says "Trix are for kids" and kicks me out of the store. https://t.co/kXRnutuiGH — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 14, 2018