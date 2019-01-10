This 2004 motivational speech from Trump proves he used to feel differently about walls.

The United States government continues to be shut down as President Trump refuses to sign any budget (and give federal workers their paychecks) that doesn't include billions of dollars for his Great Wall of "Gyna" on the Mexican border.

Given the president's limited vocabulary, he's been resorting to talking about walls for years, and it turns out that Trump used to feel differently about concrete slabs being the be-all and end-all of security. While he now hypes up walls as the ultimate solution, he once encouraged the Wagner College Class of 2004 not to let any barriers stand between them and their dreams.

Oh man, once Trump gets his wall he better hope no one shows Mexico this old video we found. pic.twitter.com/FtzeGlmecz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 10, 2019



"Never ever give up. Don't give up. Don't allow it to happen," he says. "If there's a concrete wall in front of you, go through it, go over it, go around it. But get to the other side of that wall."

The clip was unearthed by The Daily Show, and used to highlight the shutdown's complete and utter stupidity. "If there’s one thing we know, it’s that nothing will stop immigrants from trying to come to America," host Trevor Noah said. "This is a place that people dream of coming to, because people trying to make a better, safer life for their families will do anything to achieve that dream. And I know Donald Trump understands this — because of this video we found from 15 years ago."