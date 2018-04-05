Donald Trump is very proud of himself for saying 'rape.'

Donald Trump was slated to speak in West Virginia about tax reform, but he threw that plan out the window.

Literally. He took the piece of paper that had his notes on it ("I hear you"?) and threw it because it's boring. He tells it like it is!

Pres. Trump tosses his prepared remarks at roundtable on tax reform.



"I'm reading off the first paragraph, I said, 'This is boring. Come on. We have to tell it like it is.'" https://t.co/CFdzczE0fE pic.twitter.com/RaQzHnMzUz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 5, 2018

No longer limited by the tyranny of having to stay on topic, Trump decided to play the hits—namely, calling immigrants rapists.

Yes, the President of the United States seemed to reiterate his famous claim that Mexicans are rapists, and was particularly proud of himself for using the R-word.

Discussing immigration laws, Pres. Trump references controversial remarks from campaign launch.



"I used the word rape—and yesterday it came out where this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody's ever seen before. They don't want to mention that." pic.twitter.com/ZLcJj7aiDl — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) April 5, 2018

It is not clear who the "they" in this statement are. Trump does, however, appear to be referring to the caravan of asylum seekers and migrants heading to the US border from Honduras.

Adolfo Flores, a reporter traveling with the caravan, says that there is no evidence to support Trump's claim of mass rape.