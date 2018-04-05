Donald Trump is very proud of himself for saying 'rape.'

Donald Trump was slated to speak in West Virginia about tax reform, but he threw that plan out the window.
Literally. He took the piece of paper that had his notes on it ("I hear you"?) and threw it because it's boring. He tells it like it is!
No longer limited by the tyranny of having to stay on topic, Trump decided to play the hits—namely, calling immigrants rapists.
Yes, the President of the United States seemed to reiterate his famous claim that Mexicans are rapists, and was particularly proud of himself for using the R-word.
It is not clear who the "they" in this statement are. Trump does, however, appear to be referring to the caravan of asylum seekers and migrants heading to the US border from Honduras.
Adolfo Flores, a reporter traveling with the caravan, says that there is no evidence to support Trump's claim of mass rape.
To be clear I haven’t heard of anyone being raped in or around the caravan.— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) April 5, 2018
Could it be that the president is making an incendiary claim about people seeking humanitarian relief to stoke up fear or to justify his announcement that he's deploying the National Guard to the border?
Is it ironic that he's accusing people of rape when he, himself, has been accused of rape and bragged about serial assault?
Van Jones's face says it all.
Once again, congratulations on a great tax reform event!
Summary of Trump's "tax reform" event:— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 5, 2018
- Endorsed his 2015 comment about immigrants bringing rape
- Repeated his lie about millions of Californians committing voter fraud
- Repeated his lie about the visa lottery
- Repeated lies about taxes, trade
- Said there's no rush on NAFTA