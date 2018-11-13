Trump managed to screw up Diwali, a holiday even Michael Scott understands.

From the guys who brought you "Leaving Jews out of Holocaust Remembrance Day" and "Iftar without Muslims" it's....Diwali without Hindus!
The nation's best and brightest serving the country at the White House managed to screw up the official tweets about the president's Diwali celebration.
It's an impressive feat, considering the fact that even MICHAEL SCOTT knows what Diwali is.
Trump left out Hindus from his Diwali tweet, which is like describing The Office without Steve Carell (which yes, was really bad).
People noticed.
Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, but not Hindus?— Pratik Kharat (@pratikjkharat) November 13, 2018
Trump is also a week late with his celebrations, as Diwali was celebrated on November 7th,
While Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains do celebrate Diwali, it is primarily known as a Hindu holiday. Almost 2 billion Hindus around the world celebrate the holiday, and according to Pew, more than 2 million of them are in the United States.
The president deleted the tweet—only to make the same mistake again.
Alas, on his third try, the president finally acknowledged Hindus' role in the Hindu Festival of Lights.
I know it's a lot to ask, but maybe the next president can get the $100 Jeopardy question correctly?
Oooh, and while we're here, let's rock out to The Office's Diwali song.
Happy (belated) Diwali to all the Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, and yes—Hindus!