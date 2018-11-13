Trump managed to screw up Diwali, a holiday even Michael Scott understands.

From the guys who brought you "Leaving Jews out of Holocaust Remembrance Day" and "Iftar without Muslims" it's....Diwali without Hindus!

The nation's best and brightest serving the country at the White House managed to screw up the official tweets about the president's Diwali celebration.

It's an impressive feat, considering the fact that even MICHAEL SCOTT knows what Diwali is.

Giphy

Trump left out Hindus from his Diwali tweet, which is like describing The Office without Steve Carell (which yes, was really bad).

Today, we gathered for Diwali, a holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family & friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year. https://t.co/epHogpTY1A pic.twitter.com/9LUwnhngWJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

People noticed.

Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, but not Hindus? — Pratik Kharat (@pratikjkharat) November 13, 2018

OMG. They can't even get Diwali right. Hindus. https://t.co/GZwu6xItJ0 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 13, 2018