Donald Trump's old Yankees tweet is still a home run in 2017.

If America's learned anything in the past year, we've learned there's a #TweetForEverything. Regardless of whether the news cycle is teeming with mayhem or joy, if you comb back far enough through Trump's twitter, there's inevitably a tweet that addresses current events.

This rule applied on Saturday night after the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 4-0, effectively blocking them from playing the World Series. Once the game was over, someone on Twitter managed to dredge up a Trump tweet from 2012 that was creepily on the nose.

It really is bizarre how prophetic some of Trump's evergreen tweets are.

Something really bad happened to the @Yankees psyche--much like our President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

Even the anti-Trump trolling from 2012 feels very 2017.

Really. Do us a big favor @realDonaldTrump & go fuck your self! — GRYKING (@gryking) October 19, 2012

You were so ahead of your time, @GRYKING — Shannon (@sjprobe) October 4, 2017