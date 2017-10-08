Advertising

Following their recent jarring ad campaign, the personal care company Dove is facing Twitter backlash for racist images.

The campaign images shows a black woman removing a brown t-shirt to reveal a white woman wearing underneath. A later image shows the white woman peeling off her shirt to reveal an Asian woman. Umm, wtf?! No.

The image first went viral when the makeup artist Naythemua posted a screenshot on Facebook.

So I'm scrolling through Facebook and this is the #dove ad that comes up.... ok so what am I looking at.... Posted by Naythemua on Friday, October 6, 2017

The cringe inducing image quickly reached the furthest corners of the internet, and received much deserved Twitter backlash.

I guess the Pepsi marketing manager moved to @Dove ! WTF! pic.twitter.com/EChyNiN3Pg — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) October 8, 2017

Listen.. do not listen to @dove’s apology for their racist ad. They don’t care and this isn’t the first time. pic.twitter.com/Due6UyfWYG — Richie 🇬🇾🇲🇲🇮🇳 (@RichieBrave) October 8, 2017

Sadly, as many pointed out, this isn't the first time Dove has featured problematic (racist) advertising.

Stop supporting companies that view your skin anything different from “normal” @Dove is racist. It’s not a slip up at all. pic.twitter.com/8hc2c0hCUS — Complexion Magazine (@ComplexionMag) October 8, 2017

Okay, Dove...

One racist ad makes you suspect.

Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty. pic.twitter.com/hAwNCN84h2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 8, 2017

Definitely missed the mark there @Dove

FYI Dark skin IS NORMAL pic.twitter.com/lUD9OJR46f — Stacey B (@_StaceyBaptiste) October 8, 2017

#BoycottDove FY apology Dove, you just keep depicting racist imagery and putting out racist products to support your racist beliefs. pic.twitter.com/UiZeSMhyHP — Claudia (@claud1a_1) October 8, 2017

Other Twitter users pointed out how the image fits into a long historical narrative of racist soap ads.

Just warning you, some of these images are disturbing and potentially triggering.

the racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising pic.twitter.com/nO7iDT7dxH — /kaw·reɪdʒ/ (@kawrage) October 8, 2017

The history of the soap and cleansing industry has done this. No way @Dove didn’t know this. There are pics of Black babies being washed yt https://t.co/MxPrfAAU6a — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 8, 2017

It’s not a new thing. They know what they are doing. pic.twitter.com/w1caubZsEV — Complexion Magazine (@ComplexionMag) October 8, 2017

Tired of getting harassed by the police? Tired of getting followed around in stores? Or hell just tired of being blacc? Wash it away w DOVE pic.twitter.com/ufvGeckcag — TREEZ™ ♿ (@OceanGrownTREEZ) October 8, 2017

In lieu of the backlash, people on Twitter also provided lists of black-owned soap companies people can patronize instead.

Also, a shout out to Dr. Bronner's soap.

Here's a list of Black owned soap companies since #dove is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/v76fiHaAYZ — Melanin Mamis (@melaninmamis) October 8, 2017

WHO TF USES @Dove YALL BETTER GET WITH THE WINNING TEAM @DrBronner pic.twitter.com/WjfNeaj2qr — TED RANT (@SPNSZN) October 8, 2017

Dudu Osun soap is better than Dove anyway. — F.SHAW (@FshawKingFisher) October 8, 2017

Fvck #Dove I'm going back to the real makoya pic.twitter.com/xHbDwQUBrE — SABC 4📺 (@98Donatello19) October 8, 2017

Following the backlash, Dove posted an apology on Twitter.

The apology was weak: "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused."

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

People were understandably unconvinced by the tepid apology.

Lol did this even look right to y'all? I mean your whole team sat down and cleared this bullshit right here? How? pic.twitter.com/WzsZfpkxAr — Musimbwa (@UNcubeOthungayo) October 7, 2017

WAIT WAIT WAIT!!! HOW DID THIS LEAVE THE WHITEBOARD?!?! pic.twitter.com/3JaPKoMOPZ — ✨Odion 🗣🎙 (@bodaciousbobo) October 8, 2017

It would be a huge understatement to say the soap company has submerged themselves in hot water.

