Following their recent jarring ad campaign, the personal care company Dove is facing Twitter backlash for racist images.
The campaign images shows a black woman removing a brown t-shirt to reveal a white woman wearing underneath. A later image shows the white woman peeling off her shirt to reveal an Asian woman. Umm, wtf?! No.
The image first went viral when the makeup artist Naythemua posted a screenshot on Facebook.
The cringe inducing image quickly reached the furthest corners of the internet, and received much deserved Twitter backlash.
Sadly, as many pointed out, this isn't the first time Dove has featured problematic (racist) advertising.
Other Twitter users pointed out how the image fits into a long historical narrative of racist soap ads.
Just warning you, some of these images are disturbing and potentially triggering.
In lieu of the backlash, people on Twitter also provided lists of black-owned soap companies people can patronize instead.
Also, a shout out to Dr. Bronner's soap.
Following the backlash, Dove posted an apology on Twitter.
The apology was weak: "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused."
People were understandably unconvinced by the tepid apology.
It would be a huge understatement to say the soap company has submerged themselves in hot water.