Meghan McCain’s conspiracy theory about 'late-term' abortions gets debunked by actual doctor.

It turns out that a trained doctor, practitioner, and researcher knows more about the science of abortion than a TV panelist whose qualification is being John McCain's daughter.
Earlier this week, Meghan McCain tweeted: "We are one of only seven nations in the world, along with North Korea and China, to allow abortion on demand after 20 weeks. Our existing law is extreme."
Dr. Daniel Grossman, an OB/GYN and abortion provider, fact-checked McCain's claim, saying that no, the US's abortion laws aren't extreme or in line with those of oppressive regimes. America is, in fact, behind 78% of high-income countries.
From your tweet, you suggest that you don't want the US to be a global outlier on abortion policy. Did you know that 78% of high-income countries provide public funding for abortion, making the US an outlier? https://t.co/PXKy6wOsN2— Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) January 31, 2019
There are many reasons why patients have abortions after 20 weeks; complications happen as the pregnancy progresses, my patient's health is impacted, and we perform tests to make sure the fetus is healthy. This is why this decision is made based on medical advice, not politics.— Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) January 31, 2019
Additionally, I see patients who need abortions after 20 weeks because the restrictions to abortion made it difficult for them to get care earlier. Everything from medically unnecessary waiting periods and ultrasound laws to shuttering of clinics and insurance bans create delays.— Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) January 31, 2019
Dr. Grossman made a point to note that abortions tend to occur later when red states enact laws making early access more difficult, a total conservative self-own.
In fact, we found that there was an increase in second and third trimester abortions because of the laws in Texas (which were later found unconstitutional) that made access to first trimester abortions difficult. https://t.co/jYOQN525pp— Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) January 31, 2019
Whether or not we ourselves would have a later abortion is not the question. The question is whether or not we're able to show empathy for the patient making that decision. It's my job as a doctor to support my patients in making the decisions that are best for their situation.— Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) January 31, 2019
When we have this debate, we must center the patients in the conversation, and use evidence-based research and facts to inform policy.— Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) January 31, 2019
I'd be more than happy to come on @TheView and talk to you about this and share more of the research and facts about abortion. Let's talk!
I know it's not intended as shade, but following up a call for a fact-based debate with "I'd be more than happy to come on The View" is hilarious.
While we're on the subject, Dr. Grossman also explained that "late term abortion" isn't even a medical term, and was rather "made up by anti-abortion extremists."
The #discourse can use more evidence, highlighting the views of doctors rather than partisan hacks.