Meghan McCain’s conspiracy theory about 'late-term' abortions gets debunked by actual doctor.
Orli Matlow
Feb 01, 2019@5:33 PM
It turns out that a trained doctor, practitioner, and researcher knows more about the science of abortion than a TV panelist whose qualification is being John McCain's daughter.

Earlier this week, Meghan McCain tweeted: "We are one of only seven nations in the world, along with North Korea and China, to allow abortion on demand after 20 weeks. Our existing law is extreme."

Dr. Daniel Grossman, an OB/GYN and abortion provider, fact-checked McCain's claim, saying that no, the US's abortion laws aren't extreme or in line with those of oppressive regimes. America is, in fact, behind 78% of high-income countries.

Dr. Grossman made a point to note that abortions tend to occur later when red states enact laws making early access more difficult, a total conservative self-own.

I know it's not intended as shade, but following up a call for a fact-based debate with "I'd be more than happy to come on The View" is hilarious.

While we're on the subject, Dr. Grossman also explained that "late term abortion" isn't even a medical term, and was rather "made up by anti-abortion extremists."

The #discourse can use more evidence, highlighting the views of doctors rather than partisan hacks.

