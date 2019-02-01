Meghan McCain’s conspiracy theory about 'late-term' abortions gets debunked by actual doctor.

It turns out that a trained doctor, practitioner, and researcher knows more about the science of abortion than a TV panelist whose qualification is being John McCain's daughter.

Earlier this week, Meghan McCain tweeted: "We are one of only seven nations in the world, along with North Korea and China, to allow abortion on demand after 20 weeks. Our existing law is extreme."

Dr. Daniel Grossman, an OB/GYN and abortion provider, fact-checked McCain's claim, saying that no, the US's abortion laws aren't extreme or in line with those of oppressive regimes. America is, in fact, behind 78% of high-income countries.

Hi @MeghanMcCain. I am an OB/GYN, abortion provider & researcher. I'd like to clarify some facts: 65 countries allow abortion at this stage in cases of fetal malformations or anomalies. (https://t.co/xkaHqCrV6v) The US doesn't have access to early abortion like many countries do. https://t.co/qzexI7S5HK — Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) January 31, 2019

From your tweet, you suggest that you don't want the US to be a global outlier on abortion policy. Did you know that 78% of high-income countries provide public funding for abortion, making the US an outlier? https://t.co/PXKy6wOsN2 — Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) January 31, 2019