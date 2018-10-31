Dr. Phil won Halloween by dressing as a viral tweet about himself.

You remember Dr. Phil, right?! He's blessed us with countless hours of semi-condescending advice, messy guests fighting out their family issues on a national stage, and of course - the "Cash Me Outside" girl-gone-rapper Bhad Babie.

While Bhad Babie is still blowing up the internet with her viral fame, Dr. Phil himself, or at least - the concept of Dr. Phil recently made waves in a viral tweet.

When the vocalist Jacob Shaw saw a recent photo of Kid Rock, he immediately felt inspired to point out the uncanny: Kid Rock looks like Dr. Phil dressed as Kid Rock.

Why does Kid Rock look like Dr. Phil dressed up as Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/BGgyLyyOqu — Jacob Shaw (@jakesaysyousuck) October 15, 2018

This observation immediately spread across the internet and became national meme for those of us living our lives on Twitter.

Needless to say, Dr. Phil decided to jump on the bandwagon, and dressed up as himself dressing up as Kid Rock for Halloween. Truly, this costume not only proves a good sense of humor, but it entirely proves the viral tweet as true.