People are dragging Trump for saying he looks like Elvis when he ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog.

What? President Trump is being delusional?

We already learned yesterday that he "doesn't believe" a very important buried-by-black-Friday report on climate change, but his alt-reality universe doesn't stop there. For a crowd at one of his bizarre, victory lap ego-boosting rallies in Tupelo, Mississippi, Trump said that when he was young, he resembled a certain King of Rock n Roll...

"I shouldn't say this. You'll say I'm very conceited, 'cause I'm not. But other than the blond hair, when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis." - Trump

I demand to know who told him this. America deserves names.

Or, is this like when Margot Robbie is in a trailer for a movie and I turn to all my friends and say, "it's crazy how much she looks like me," and then wait to see who my real friends are? It's possible Trump was being facetious as he was in the birthplace of Elvis Presley, but the way he prefaced it with a fear of sounding conceited implies that he was being very serious. Even if we take away what Trump thinks is the only difference, "his blonde (?) hair," there's still not much of a resemblance.