Drake Bell opens up about being on ‘the NO list’ at ex-BFF Josh Peck’s wedding.

Even if you weren't a religious fan, it's likely you caught a whiff of the legendary television show Drake & Josh. This was a sitcom full of shenanigans with something for everyone, but mostly, a portrait of the absurd and endearing friendship between Drake and Josh.

As with many self-fulfilling prophesies, their work on-screen manifested in a real long-term friendship outside of the show.

However, as with many long-term friendships, the road wasn't completely free of bumps. Last summer Josh Peck got married to his fiance Paige O'Brien, but Drake wasn't invited.

Drake took to Twitter to express his disappointment at being left out of the wedding, claiming it was an obvious sign of their dissolving friendship.

"True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha. When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear..." Drake wrote.

Drake opened up a bit more about the wedding scuff during a recent interview with Too Fab.

