Drake Bell opens up about being on ‘the NO list’ at ex-BFF Josh Peck’s wedding.

Even if you weren't a religious fan, it's likely you caught a whiff of the legendary television show Drake & Josh. This was a sitcom full of shenanigans with something for everyone, but mostly, a portrait of the absurd and endearing friendship between Drake and Josh.
As with many self-fulfilling prophesies, their work on-screen manifested in a real long-term friendship outside of the show.
However, as with many long-term friendships, the road wasn't completely free of bumps. Last summer Josh Peck got married to his fiance Paige O'Brien, but Drake wasn't invited.
Drake took to Twitter to express his disappointment at being left out of the wedding, claiming it was an obvious sign of their dissolving friendship.
"True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss you brotha. When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear..." Drake wrote.
Drake opened up a bit more about the wedding scuff during a recent interview with Too Fab.
When Drake was asked if he texted Josh directly about being left out of the wedding, he revealed that he didn't.
"I didn't text him about it. I don't know, Josh is busy doing stuff," Drake said.
He then went on to say that he wasn't actively trying to be shady, but that the wedding situation genuinely did rub him weird.
"He didn't invite me to his wedding! It was just kind of weird. I was like, 'Man, we're bros. We've been friends for 20 years. We spent the majority of our lives togther.' ...I was on the 'NO' list! I think that kinda just bummed me out."
When the interviewer pressed Drake about whether Josh gave him a direct reason for the passive wedding diss, the genuineness of his answer was hard to decipher. It sounds flippant, but it could be legitimate?!
"He doesn't like me. And the extra chicken would've been really expensive," Drake joked. He also went on to reveal that while his feelings are hurt, he would still invite Josh to his wedding.
"Josh is always invited. It is all water under the bridge," Drake said.