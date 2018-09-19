People are concerned after Millie Bobby Brown, 14, said Drake, 31, texts her ‘boy advice.’

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood during the 2018 Emmys, the 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown revealed her and 31-year-old rapper Drake have kept their friendship alive over text message.
"I love him. I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic," Brown gushed before stating he was a "great role model."
She then went on to share that she planned to see him soon in Atlanta during his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour, and that he regularly dispenses boy advice over text.
"We just texted each other the other day and he was like 'I miss you so much,' and I was like 'I miss you more,'" Brown said, before revealing their text exchanges were largely "about boys, he helps me."
While Brown made their exchanges sound like a brotherly exchange, people on Twitter saw some clear red flags in the fact that a 30-something-man is inquiring about a 14-year-old's love life.
Particularly, since rumors were recently swirling about Drake dating the 18-year-old model Bella Harris.
Many noted, that even if Drake isn't grooming Brown, it's a breach of boundaries and there's no reason for a man in his 30s to be texting a 14-year-old who isn't his sister or relative.
Even if he wasn't shady, his views on romance between men and women might not be the healthiest model for a young actress navigating the predatory world of Hollywood.
Neither Drake nor Brown have responded to the backlash, hopefully, the loud nope from the internet will scare Drake away.