People are concerned after Millie Bobby Brown, 14, said Drake, 31, texts her ‘boy advice.’

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood during the 2018 Emmys, the 14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown revealed her and 31-year-old rapper Drake have kept their friendship alive over text message.

Millie Bobby Brown revealed to @AccessOnline that she and Drake text about boys: "I love him. We just texted each other the other day and he was like 'I miss you so much,' and I was like 'I miss you more,' he's great.” pic.twitter.com/UVBO0u97XD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2018

"I love him. I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic," Brown gushed before stating he was a "great role model."

She then went on to share that she planned to see him soon in Atlanta during his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour, and that he regularly dispenses boy advice over text.

"We just texted each other the other day and he was like 'I miss you so much,' and I was like 'I miss you more,'" Brown said, before revealing their text exchanges were largely "about boys, he helps me."

While Brown made their exchanges sound like a brotherly exchange, people on Twitter saw some clear red flags in the fact that a 30-something-man is inquiring about a 14-year-old's love life.