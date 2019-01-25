Drunk guy texting friend from an Uber realizes he's made a huge mistake.

Drunk texts from friends are beautiful shiny gifts from Satan, that we can store forever for roasting purposes. Every time a friend blacks out and sends you some nonsense, a demon gets its tail and you get a screenshot to print, frame, and hang in your room for endless taunting.

While most of us have either sent or received an embarrassing drunk text once in our lives, not all drunk texts are created equal. There's a pretty big difference between misspelling some words to a best friend, or sending an embarrassing shout out to an ex, and getting in a car and completely forgetting your location.

So, naturally, when Twitter user Femi Factor found himself inside a peak drunk texting exchange, he shared it with the world.

I can’t read this convo alone 🤧🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/SJm5XCgbep — Femi Factor (@iamfemifactor) January 23, 2019

People were screaming at the mental picture of a drunk person climbing into an Uber from their house to some mystery location.