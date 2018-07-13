13 drunk texts that will remind you to shut off your phone next time you drink.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 13, 2018@10:18 PM
Have you ever sent drunk texts so embarrassing you low-key wished you'd never learned how to read or use a phone? Me neither!

All of my drunken late night text messages are well-polished additions to the literary cannon.

In all honesty though, few things can compound a shame-filled hangover more than realizing your sloppy drunk self couldn't keep the all of the nonsensical words in your pants, or fingers, if we're getting technical.

Luckily for your self-esteem, you're far from alone in this particular walk of shame. Hundreds of thousands of other people have tipped the bottle back too far and deemed themselves ready to unleash drunk truths on friends, family members, and potential lovers.

Here are 13 drunk texts that will remind you to put the phone away next time you take shots.

1. Remember to hydrate.

2. There is such a thing as too many shots.

Name the wrong things on this message? LMAO #RealEstate #DrunkText

A post shared by Cris A.C. (@acpass) on

3. Okay, but did mom search Pornhub for Moana?!

4. LMAOO.

Tag your brothers! #dankmemepromise

A post shared by Dank Meme Promise (@dankmemepromise) on

5. Deep down, mom loves it.

6. We've all been there...right?!

7. Sometimes, a drunk text is poetry.

8. Just trying to be a good friend.

9. This is when you know the wine has hit.

10. Honestly, worth it.

11. Phones are just a construct anyways.

12. TFW you've never gotten over The Parent Trap.

13. When you're so drunk you respond to your own text.

