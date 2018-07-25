Dua Lipa calls out United for their response to her sister's nut allergy. People are divided.

The English singer Dua Lipa has slammed United Airlines on Twitter, after a negative, and potentially dangerous flight with her sister. According to her tweets, when Lipa alerted the crew that her sister is severely allergic to peanuts, they said they are "not a nut free flight" and asked if she had an EpiPen handy.
"I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severely allergic to nuts and his reply was ‘we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts’," Lipa tweeted on Wednesday.
"Is it just me or is that kinda mental?" Lipa followed up.
Her followers were largely divided on the encounter, although the majority agreed that United could and should have handled the situation better.
When asked if United made an announcement to the cabin about the allergy, Lipa shared that the flight attendant simply said he wouldn't give nuts to her or her sister.
One man chimed in to share an experience on a recent flight that handled severe allergies far more professionally.
Still, another person was quick to point out the fact that Lipa didn't address or check in on the risks ahead of boarding.
As with most companies not looking for bad PR, United reached out with an apology over Twitter.
"Passenger safety is our top priority. We can’t guarantee an allergen-free environment but we work to address allergy concerns onboard ie we don’t serve pre-packaged peanuts. We want to address your concerns so let’s connect when you land. We’ll contact our in-flight crew too," United wrote in response.