Dua Lipa calls out United for their response to her sister's nut allergy. People are divided.

The English singer Dua Lipa has slammed United Airlines on Twitter, after a negative, and potentially dangerous flight with her sister. According to her tweets, when Lipa alerted the crew that her sister is severely allergic to peanuts, they said they are "not a nut free flight" and asked if she had an EpiPen handy.

"I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severely allergic to nuts and his reply was ‘we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts’," Lipa tweeted on Wednesday.

"Is it just me or is that kinda mental?" Lipa followed up.

Her followers were largely divided on the encounter, although the majority agreed that United could and should have handled the situation better.

When asked if United made an announcement to the cabin about the allergy, Lipa shared that the flight attendant simply said he wouldn't give nuts to her or her sister.