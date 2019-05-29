Dude asks if he's a d*ck for spoiling the 'Game of Thrones' finale for his girlfriend. The internet is divided.

The number one rule of Game of Thrones is that you don't talk about Game of Thrones spoilers -- at least not without fair warning. In the spirit of this...SPOILERS AHEAD.
Reddit user GOTSpoilerDude posted to the Am I The Asshole (AITA)' page, asking if he was in the wrong for spoiling the Game of Thrones finale for his girlfriend after she failed to make a big deal out of his birthday. This guy is a 'huge birthday guy,' so he felt as if his girlfriend not making any plans for his big day warranted revenge.
Here is his explanation of what happened:
My girlfriend and I have been going out for about a year now. Great relationship overall. We've hit a major bump though. Here's what happened:
So I'm not into Game of Thrones. It looks cool, but I've never gotten into it. My girlfriend is a huge fan though. She's read all of the books and has been watching the series since it came out. It's by far her favorite show. The Sunday before last was the huge finale. It also happened to be my birthday. Now I'm a huge birthday guy. For her birthday, back in January, I took her out to one of the best restaurants in my city (Seattle). I also got here a necklace with real gold... and it's not like I have a six-figure income either.
Well, when my birthday came around, guess how she greeted me in the morning: "OMG the game of thrones finale is tonight. I'm literally dying!" Not even a happy birthday to me. It wasn't until we went downstairs that she realized it was my birthday. She made me toast, so that's something, I guess.
Well, I was pretty damn disappointed she had nothing planned for me that day. Not even a gift. She's told me before she's "not a birthday person". I think that's kind of a shitty excuse considering what I've done for her birthday, but okay.
That night, she went to her parents' place to watch the finale with her family. She invited me along, but l wasn't going to watch a show I had no interest in on my own birthday when I would have rather been out on a date with her. But whatever. I was pissed at this point, so I went online and found out what happened. Just as the show was going to start, I texted her this: "Hey babe, tell me how the show goes! Especially the part where Jon kills Daenerys, the throne is destroyed, and Bran becomes king!" Well she sent me a very heated response, basically telling me what a "fucking asshole" I am. An hour and a half later, she calls me, in tears, and asks why I spoiled something she's been waiting for several years for? We didn't have sex that night- in fact she decided to stay at her parents' for the next couple of days. Things have been very shaky since.
So Reddit, AITA for spoiling a TV show while she chose to ignore my entire birthday? I don't see how a show can be that important, plus I apologized. Reddit, what do you think?
Tl;dr: Girlfriend ignored my birthday, so I spoiled a TV show for her
People were quick to point out the flaws in this guy's logic.
Waidawut said:
You're the asshole. you did that stuff for her birthday because you wanted to, not because she wanted you to. If you wanted to do something with her on your birthday, you should have communicated that to her beforehand, or even that day. What you decided to do was passive aggressive and petty, and it's understandable that your gf wants some time apart.
Letsgo_321 said:
You're the asshole. And potentially psychotic. Or at the least overemotional.
You said it yourself. She doesn’t value birthdays like you do. And that’s fine. So be a big boy and communicate your upset with her instead of acting like an asshole.
You aren’t entitled to her time on your birthday whether she had these plans or not. Especially if you two didn’t discuss your birthday prior to the day.
Bonus the asshole for assuming (?) you’d have sex that night when you intentionally upset her in retaliation.
It would be everyone sucks here if you did express interest in doing something for your birthday specifically and she ignored your words and feelings entirely. But you didn’t clarify that.
PurpleProboscis had been in a similar situation and had some words of wisdom:
Who's to say she did want to celebrate her birthday? An ex and I had this exact dynamic and while I loved spoiling him on his birthday, we came to realize the ritual was more for my benefit than his and stopped. He doesn't get to force a nice dinner on her that she may not even want and then turn around and get shitty when she doesn't do the same for him.
realyak also spoke from experience:
From the perspective of someone who is a birthday person with a partner that isn’t you have to compromise. We’ve been together for 4.5 years and each birthday I’ll spoil him with gifts because I like to and take him to his favourite restaurant (that I Hate) for my birthday I pick the restaurant and we agree a day that works for both of us and he lets me buy myself a gift using his card (pre agreed upon limit- which luckily for me has increased over the years). To make a relationship work you have to communicate and compromise everyone sucks here because they didn’t do that.
Others felt that the girlfriend was in the wrong.
EpirusRedux said:
My point is that it doesn’t matter one bit that she doesn’t do birthdays. She doesn’t have the right to decide whether to celebrate someone else’s birthday or not. They discussed it for what appears to be all of a few seconds, and OP clearly did not give her permission to skip his birthday. Frankly, it looks like he assumed that she meant that she didn’t want to do herbirthday anymore. He probably didn’t think that she’d actually skip his birthday, because that’s honestly kind of fucked up.
I don’t give a fuck what anyone says—being aware that your SO has a birthday and choosing not to do anything for it, without having explicit notification from them that it’s ok is a dick move.
It doesn’t matter that she “doesn’t do birthdays”. When it’s for other people, she doesn’t get to decide.
classicnessie said:
I'll have to disagree. If it's your SO birthday bu they don't tell you if they want to do anything, would you simply not do anything? That's unthoughtful. They are under the assumption they are special to you and also if you know they are a bday person, you would want to make them something special or plan a surprise date or something, right? She was lazy on this point. If she wasn't a birthday person, she can be like that on her birthday, not on his. That's inconsiderate.
I do agree with him being petty though, there's better ways to handle being upset and resentful and it isn't spoiling a show finale.
But mostly, people felt this couple had some growing and learning to do.
18hourbruh said:
It does suck, but also it’s their first year dating. They’re learning about each other. She fucked up for sure, but it’s insane to me to not just say it was hurtful and give her the chance to make it up, but instead to ruin something she really wanted. I don’t understand how that’s your instinct if you care about someone.
Relationships require communication, compassion, and honesty. Not much of that was present in this scenario. It's never a good sign when the Game of Thrones finale is causing extreme drama in your relationship.
The moral of the story here is to be clear about your needs and desires with your partner. And maybe don't intentionally destroy something special for them and then be surprised when they get upset. Seeking revenge is never romantic.