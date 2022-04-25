16 people share the dumbest rules they had to follow at school.

When a Reddit user asked "What was the dumbest rule your school enforced?" adults were all too quick to name the idiotic regulations that blemished (intended) their teenaged years...
No wrist watches. The rule was actually "No bracelets" because they were scared they meant kids were advertising the sexual acts they were open to, or some similar shit I think the principal saw on Oprah , but they extended it to "anything on your wrist" just to be extra safe.
- Billbapoker
Boys couldn’t wear beanies in class but girls could because it accessorizes their outfits. Like…what?
- _Goose_
They lock the bathrooms and you have to actually get up and walk to the office to ask one of the administrators to unlock it.
- Im_depressed2021
Okay so what happened was this special needs kid ran across the football field during the homecoming game in a banana suit and the school wanted to expel him. Once the student body heard about this the #FreeBananaMan movement was born! Kids were making custom t shirts, chanting “Free Banana Man” during lunch, that type of thing.