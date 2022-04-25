16 people share the dumbest rules they had to follow at school.

Ah, school: a place of friendship, learning, and a lot of rules. Some were necessary, but some were just straight up sexist.

When a Reddit user asked "What was the dumbest rule your school enforced?" adults were all too quick to name the idiotic regulations that blemished (intended) their teenaged years...

1.

No wrist watches. The rule was actually "No bracelets" because they were scared they meant kids were advertising the sexual acts they were open to, or some similar shit I think the principal saw on Oprah , but they extended it to "anything on your wrist" just to be extra safe. - Billbapoker

2.

Boys couldn’t wear beanies in class but girls could because it accessorizes their outfits. Like…what? - _Goose_

3.

They lock the bathrooms and you have to actually get up and walk to the office to ask one of the administrators to unlock it. - Im_depressed2021

4.