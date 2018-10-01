14 people share the dumbest things they did when they were horny. Pervs abound.

Human beings are nothing if not deeply perverted at our core. While there is a world of creative sexual options available for us to explore, a lot of people still have embarrassing stories detailing from the times sexually colored outside the lines in potentially dangerous or socially risky ways.

To clarify, when I say "color outside the lines" I'm not talking fascinating subcultures or communities of kinks, I'm talking about people trying to jerk off with a glitter-filled 90s toy. In general, it's safe to assume that if it's not designed to be a sex toy, there are inherent risks in putting it near your junk.

Likewise, performing any sexual act in public, whether solo or with a partner, comes with consequential risks.

Since the world is full of people trying to mash their bits with any and everything, it's hardly surprising that a recent Reddit thread detailed the stupidest things people did when they were horny in great length.