Dunkin' Donuts douche fired for message on homeless woman's cup.

It's not breaking news that people can be total a-holes, but have you heard the one about the Dunkin' Donuts manager in Cincinnati who decided to harass a homeless woman via her cup?

At the woman's request, non-homeless Cincinnatian Brian Garry shared a photo of the ice coffee she received. It was a standard drink, plus a special message.

"Stop 'hangin' out in-front of the store. If you have a full time job! -management" the manager wrote, with dubious attention to the laws of grammar and capitalization (and human decency).

The owner of the Dunkin' Donuts location promptly disowned the person in the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"It goes against everything we stand for," he told The Enquirer. "We're just a small family business and we preach to our employees long and hard about the values of respect and dignity."

Not everyone is that nice. Garry shared a truly disgusting message he received after posting the picture of the cup.

To be clear: The woman who received this cup asked me to publicize this. So, I posted it. (See picture below) Um...... Posted by Brian Garry on Sunday, July 1, 2018

The piece of sh*t wrote to Garry: