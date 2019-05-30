Dying woman asks if she's an a*shole for wanting to cheat on long-term boyfriend. It's complicated.

If you knew for a fact you only had a year left to live, what would you do with it? This is a question a lot of people have asked themselves hypothetically, but no one can truly answer until they are faced with the reality.
If you're in a committed romantic relationship, a lot of people would want to savor the last moments with their partner. Conversely, however, someone who hasn't experienced what it's like to hit the scene might want to end their days on earth by hitting up the club and kissing some cuties on the way out.
Unfortunately, in cases of life and death, it's impossible to feel like you're winning, and if you have a partner who loves you and is actively grieving your inevitable death, it's extra complicated.
In a recent post on the Am I The Asshole Subreddit, a woman who has one year left to live asked the internet if she's a jerk for wanting to sleep with people besides her boyfriend.
"AITA for telling my boyfriend I want an open relationship because I’m dying?
Ok title says it all but I’ll elaborate some more. I’m dying. It sucks but I’m here. I’ve gone to therapy and have dealt with the fact I only have a “good” year left. I’ve been with my boyfriend since high school. We’re now almost 30. He’s not the only one I’ve been with but it feels like it most of the time. He’s been kind of distant, mostly from shock. I’ve given him time because it’s only been 3 months since we found out."
In her post, the OP shared that she's been with her boyfriend since high school and she wants to travel solo and experience the single girl life before saying farewell.
"We don’t have kids but we do live together. He asked how I wanted to spend my remaining time and I told him I wanted to travel solo for a couple of months. I also told him I wanted to feel what it’s like to be a single girl in her 20s. This might include sleeping with other people. I’ve never lived a life for me."
Since living the single girl life during her travels might include sleeping with other people, her boyfriend has admitted it would make him upset, but he understands that it's her decision.
"My whole life was built around him. I’ve followed him across the country multiple times, be it for school or job relocation and I’ve always been fine with it because I do love him. He said he understood but would be highly upset. My pain is temporary because I’ll soon be gone but the thought of leaving him in this world upset after I’m gone is making me feel like the worlds biggest asshole. So AITA?"
OP admits she feels awful at the concept of passing away and leaving her boyfriend grieving and upset over opening the relationship, so she asked the internet to weigh in.
HilariousInHindsight doesn't think OP is an asshole for wanting to live up her last year, but does think it's an asshole move to ask her grieving boyfriend to stay with her while sleeping with other people.
"YTA. Just dump him. You dying doesn't mean he would want to spend the last year he has with his loved one knowing she's fucking other men. You aren't an asshole for wanting to live life as fully as possible in the time you have left, but you are an asshole for putting this burden on him along with the emotional toll he'd be going through anyway knowing your relationship is on borrowed time. If you want to experience being a single woman, actually become a single woman."
Reddoraptor thinks OP isn't the asshole if she cuts ties ASAP, but if she strings him along while traveling she is the asshole.
"Actually she should dump him now anyway so that he can get on with his life and spend as little time as possible caring for her while thinking about the fact that she wants to be fucking other men. Damage is done, she needs to end it and go live her dream and not drag him down any further than this already has. If she breaks up right now, immediately, NAH, otherwise YTA."
Eulerious is fully in the boyfriend's corner.
"I wonder how much it must hurt someone to know is SO is dying in a year - and that his SO wants to spend most of the time away from him."
Icr711 doesn't think OP is an asshole for wanting to end her life on her terms, but does think keeping the boyfriend around is an asshole move.
"You kinda have to dump him now. The bed’s been shit. He can’t hold you back now that this is in the air, you might as well do it and do it with gusto. No looking back. Maybe you knew that would be the case when you told him. You don’t need permission, and given your lamentable situation, I applaud your spirit to go bite the world however you see fit. It costs something, painfully so, no matter what you choose. So, go with grace, go live. Please."
avocado__dip doesn't understand why OP would want to end their life around strangers who don't love her.
"YTA if you want him to wait around for you at home while you fuck other people. The whole single gal in your 20's thing is overrated. The people you'd have casual sex with won't care about you. I think in the end, everyone would like to be with the people who care about them."