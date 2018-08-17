16 things about the early internet we’d give up our smartphones to get back.

If you're over 25, you likely have memories of an earlier, much different internet experience. This was a time when online dating was still considered risky, smartphones hadn't been invented yet, and internet time had to be scheduled because we weren't carrying it in our palm.

While the evolution of the internet has brought with it countless plus sides, we can connect with and vet people even easier. The current iteration of the internet has expanded job searches, opened up huge dating pools, and given us countless platforms for learning and exchanging knowledge. But with these changes, some of the older charms of the original internet have been left in the dust.

In a recent Reddit thread, people from across the world shared some of the functions they miss most about the old internet, and if you're anything like me, it'll make you want to uncover your old Livejournal password ASAP.

1. The feeling of planning a chat session with your friends.