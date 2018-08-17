16 things about the early internet we’d give up our smartphones to get back.

If you're over 25, you likely have memories of an earlier, much different internet experience. This was a time when online dating was still considered risky, smartphones hadn't been invented yet, and internet time had to be scheduled because we weren't carrying it in our palm.
While the evolution of the internet has brought with it countless plus sides, we can connect with and vet people even easier. The current iteration of the internet has expanded job searches, opened up huge dating pools, and given us countless platforms for learning and exchanging knowledge. But with these changes, some of the older charms of the original internet have been left in the dust.
In a recent Reddit thread, people from across the world shared some of the functions they miss most about the old internet, and if you're anything like me, it'll make you want to uncover your old Livejournal password ASAP.
1. The feeling of planning a chat session with your friends.
2. Back when asking someone's ASL (age/sex/live) was a conversation starter.
3. When we were away from the internet long enough to type "BRB."
4. The way the internet felt like a cool town and not a corporate suburb.
5. Peacocking on AIM for our crushes.
6. That feeling of sending an email for the novelty of it.
7. The glory of flash animation.
8. Back when internet forums were THE PLACE TO BE.
9. When having a Hello Kitty Geocities web page built you an automatic following.
10. Meeting people on local chat websites.
11. That feel of waiting for your crush to log on.
12. Back when we all had a customized background on Myspace.
13. How niche it felt before "branding" took over.
14. The original Facebook official.
15. The heyday of Homestar Runner.
16. How it felt like the wild, wild west.
I'm beyond grateful for all the possibilities our current internet offers us, but sometimes, a return to the old internet sounds like fun.