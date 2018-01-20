Ed Sheeran announced his engagement in an adorable Instagram post.

The popular singer Ed Sheeran just announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in an adorable Instagram post.

The happy couple first met each other in high school, but didn't become an official item until 2015. According to Rolling Stone, Seaborn holds down a busy life between being a financial consultant and a hockey star per the Wimbledon Hockey Club.

Sheeran has previously shared that he wrote the song Perfect about his relationship with Seaborn.

Given how smitten they are, it makes complete sense that they've made the decision to tie the knot.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

As of yet, there are understandably no disclosed details about wedding plans. But it's sweet to see them so happy.