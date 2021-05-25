Editor asks if she's wrong for being 'mean' to her mom's friends who send manuscripts.

Setting boundaries between your personal life and your professional life is crucial for both your career and mental health, and some jobs make it trickier than others.

For example, if you work in software development you're less likely to have family friends ask you for favors than if they find out you work for a publisher or entertainment agency. Which is to say, anyone who works in a field that gatekeeps creative goals is bound to get a lot of unsolicited submissions from friends and acquaintances who want to skip the line.

In a recent post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, a woman who works in publishing asked if she was wrong for being mean to her mom's random friends who reach out about their manuscripts.

AITA? I work in publishing. Mum keeps giving my contact info to aspiring writers. I am rude to them.

OP shared that she's a senior editor at a publishing house, and not long after she got the job people started asking her to look at their writing.