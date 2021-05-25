Editor asks if she's wrong for being 'mean' to her mom's friends who send manuscripts.

Setting boundaries between your personal life and your professional life is crucial for both your career and mental health, and some jobs make it trickier than others.
For example, if you work in software development you're less likely to have family friends ask you for favors than if they find out you work for a publisher or entertainment agency. Which is to say, anyone who works in a field that gatekeeps creative goals is bound to get a lot of unsolicited submissions from friends and acquaintances who want to skip the line.
AITA? I work in publishing. Mum keeps giving my contact info to aspiring writers. I am rude to them.
I am a senior editor at a publishing house. First piece of advice I got on being hired was not to tell people I work in publishing, because they'll ask me to look at their manuscript. I thought this was a joke, but the first time I told someone that I was in publishing, you get one guess what they said.