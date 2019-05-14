Elizabeth Warren declared war on Fox News and conservatives are offended.

Fox News is not a regular network, it's a cool network a propaganda outlet with a direct line to the White House, stirring up rage and xenophobia to sell catheters and get its executives tax breaks.

Presidential candidate and devoted dog mom Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Tuesday that she doesn't want to play any role in pretending that Fox News is anything but a hate factory, turning down an offer to have a town hall on the channel between My Pillow commercials.

There's more to the news than Liz just saying "nah." She called out Fox News for what it is, calling it a "hate-for-profit" racket that's at the center of the nation's ills. Warren accused the network of hosting Democratic town halls as cover for their filth, so they can pretend that they actually report news.

I love town halls. I’ve done more than 70 since January, and I’m glad to have a television audience be a part of them. Fox News has invited me to do a town hall, but I’m turning them down—here’s why... — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019

Fox News is a hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists—it’s designed to turn us against each other, risking life and death consequences, to provide cover for the corruption that’s rotting our government and hollowing out our middle class. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019