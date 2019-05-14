Elizabeth Warren declared war on Fox News and conservatives are offended.

Fox News is not a regular network, it's
Presidential candidate and devoted dog mom Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Tuesday that she doesn't want to play any role in pretending that Fox News is anything but a hate factory, turning down an offer to have a town hall on the channel between My Pillow commercials.
There's more to the news than Liz just saying "nah." She called out Fox News for what it is, calling it a "hate-for-profit" racket that's at the center of the nation's ills. Warren accused the network of hosting Democratic town halls as cover for their filth, so they can pretend that they actually report news.
Fox News is a hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists—it’s designed to turn us against each other, risking life and death consequences, to provide cover for the corruption that’s rotting our government and hollowing out our middle class.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019
Hate-for-profit works only if there’s profit, so Fox News balances a mix of bigotry, racism, and outright lies with enough legit journalism to make the claim to advertisers that it’s a reputable news outlet. It’s all about dragging in ad money—big ad money.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019
Senator Warren, mother of the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau, knows how big money works, and therefore how to stop it.
But Fox News is struggling as more and more advertisers pull out of their hate-filled space. A Democratic town hall gives the Fox News sales team a way to tell potential sponsors it's safe to buy ads on Fox—no harm to their brand or reputation (spoiler: It’s not).— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019
Here’s one place we can fight back: I won’t ask millions of Democratic primary voters to tune into an outlet that profits from racism and hate in order to see our candidates—especially when Fox will make even more money adding our valuable audience to their ratings numbers.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019
I’m running a campaign to reach all Americans. I take questions from the press and voters everywhere I go. I’ve already held town halls in 17 states and Puerto Rico—including WV, OH, GA, UT, TN, TX, CO, MS & AL.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019
Warren isn't cutting off Fox News viewers from her campaign, but she's cutting off Fox News from getting a huge chunk of ad revenue.
I’ve done 57 media avails and 131 interviews, taking over 1,100 questions from press just since January. Fox News is welcome to come to my events just like any other outlet. But a Fox News town hall adds money to the hate-for-profit machine. To which I say: hard pass.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019
Like everything ever, this move has initiated a debate, with some people applauding Warren's move and others calling her a coward.
Warren is going ALL IN on her boycott, keeping it up on Instagram and asking her followers to sign a petition.
Conservative pundits are pissed about Warren coming for their safe space, accusing Warren of doing the dividing, claiming that THEY are the real victims here, because of course they are.
Nonsense. If you're too timid and narrow-minded to participate in a Fox News town hall, you're too timid and narrow-minded to lead this nation. Period.— Michael Johns (@michaeljohns) May 14, 2019
Tucker Carlson has yet to respond