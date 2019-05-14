Elizabeth Warren declared war on Fox News and conservatives are offended.

Orli Matlow
May 14, 2019@8:11 PM
Fox News is not a regular network, it's a cool network a propaganda outlet with a direct line to the White House, stirring up rage and xenophobia to sell catheters and get its executives tax breaks.

Presidential candidate and devoted dog mom Senator Elizabeth Warren announced on Tuesday that she doesn't want to play any role in pretending that Fox News is anything but a hate factory, turning down an offer to have a town hall on the channel between My Pillow commercials.

There's more to the news than Liz just saying "nah." She called out Fox News for what it is, calling it a "hate-for-profit" racket that's at the center of the nation's ills. Warren accused the network of hosting Democratic town halls as cover for their filth, so they can pretend that they actually report news.

Senator Warren, mother of the Consumer Protection Financial Bureau, knows how big money works, and therefore how to stop it.

Warren isn't cutting off Fox News viewers from her campaign, but she's cutting off Fox News from getting a huge chunk of ad revenue.

Like everything ever, this move has initiated a debate, with some people applauding Warren's move and others calling her a coward.

Warren is going ALL IN on her boycott, keeping it up on Instagram and asking her followers to sign a petition.

Conservative pundits are pissed about Warren coming for their safe space, accusing Warren of doing the dividing, claiming that THEY are the real victims here, because of course they are.

Tucker Carlson has yet to respond, but he's likely to make this face:

