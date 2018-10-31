Ellen Degeneres’ Halloween prank made Kris Jenner fall over and a staff member cry.

Ellen DeGeneres wouldn't let a Halloween go by without taking the opportunity to be hilarious.

This year, Ellen dressed up as a contestant on ABC's, "The Bachelor," and she nailed it.

But while she's known for her humor, her collection of talented children, and her dancing skills, Ellen also loves pranks:

In the best Halloween Instagram post of the day, Ellen scared the living hell out of her production staff, Kris Jenner, and Ciara in the most hilarious way. One woman leaps in the air so aggressively it looks like she's falling, multiple people end up on the floor, and Kris Jenner nearly pees herself.